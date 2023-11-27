Melissa Ferrick
8 p.m. Thursday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St. Portland, $25 in advance, $35 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com
Boston area singer-songwriter Melissa Ferrick released her debut album called “Massive Blur” three decades ago, and 18 studio and live albums have followed, including the latest single, “Black Dress.” Ferrick’s fiery live performances are always entertaining experiences because she’ll go from cracking a joke to slaying audiences with ardent vocals and scorching acoustic guitar licks.
Haley Heynderickx & Max Garcia Conover
8 p.m. Thursday. First Parish Church, 425 Congress St., Portland, $25 in advance, $28 day of show. space538.org
Singer-songwriters from both Portlands take the stage along with one Californian. Oregon’s Haley Heynderickx writes songs that are both delicate and muscular. Maine’s Max Garcia Conover is a songwriting genius who has collaborated on a few songs with Heynderickx. Also on the bill is LéPonds, aka Lisa Houdei, an experimental folk-songwriter you won’t want to miss. Her new album, “In My Cave I Am Me,” is an exquisite aural experience.
The Masterstroke Queen Experience
8:30 p.m. Saturday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show, 21-plus. statetheatreportland.com
Will you do the fandango? Be a champion, my friend, and go see The Masterstroke Queen Experience featuring Sean Slaughter and his capable vocal chords and a powerhouse band of musicians. Special guest vocalists are Gina Alibrio and Mat Zara, and multi-instrumentalist Dan Capaldi will also be sitting in. So grab your tickets, because they will, they will, rock you. It’s also the last show for longtime members Mike Maurice and Stefan Samuels, so be sure to show them some extra love as you sing along with your favorite Queen tunes.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.