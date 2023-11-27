Melissa Ferrick

8 p.m. Thursday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St. Portland, $25 in advance, $35 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com

Boston area singer-songwriter Melissa Ferrick released her debut album called “Massive Blur” three decades ago, and 18 studio and live albums have followed, including the latest single, “Black Dress.” Ferrick’s fiery live performances are always entertaining experiences because she’ll go from cracking a joke to slaying audiences with ardent vocals and scorching acoustic guitar licks.

Haley Heynderickx & Max Garcia Conover

8 p.m. Thursday. First Parish Church, 425 Congress St., Portland, $25 in advance, $28 day of show. space538.org

Singer-songwriters from both Portlands take the stage along with one Californian. Oregon’s Haley Heynderickx writes songs that are both delicate and muscular. Maine’s Max Garcia Conover is a songwriting genius who has collaborated on a few songs with Heynderickx. Also on the bill is LéPonds, aka Lisa Houdei, an experimental folk-songwriter you won’t want to miss. Her new album, “In My Cave I Am Me,” is an exquisite aural experience.

The Masterstroke Queen Experience

8:30 p.m. Saturday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show, 21-plus. statetheatreportland.com

Will you do the fandango? Be a champion, my friend, and go see The Masterstroke Queen Experience featuring Sean Slaughter and his capable vocal chords and a powerhouse band of musicians. Special guest vocalists are Gina Alibrio and Mat Zara, and multi-instrumentalist Dan Capaldi will also be sitting in. So grab your tickets, because they will, they will, rock you. It’s also the last show for longtime members Mike Maurice and Stefan Samuels, so be sure to show them some extra love as you sing along with your favorite Queen tunes.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »