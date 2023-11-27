‘Slow Food’

7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Lincoln Theater, 2 Theater St., Damariscotta, $20, $5 youth. lincolntheater.net

“Slow Food,” presented by Lincoln County Community Theater, is a heartwarming comedy set in a Greek restaurant in Palm Springs. You’ll meet the vacationing couple, Irene and Peter, who are hungry and road weary. They wind up with the world’s worst waiter, and the wait is Godot-level long. But will it end in a lousy meal and a bad tip? Or will the pair leave happy in more ways than one? You can find out this week only in Damariscotta.

UMVA Holiday Pop-Up Fine Art Fair

4-8 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Schwarz Building, 600 Congress St., Portland. theumva.org

The Union of Maine Visual Artists formed in 1975, and you can shop from its members’ many offering during the Holiday Pop-Up Fine Art Fair happening this weekend in downtown Portland. You’ll find a wide range of photographs, paintings, mixed media work and handmade fine-art holiday cards. If you happen to be there on Friday night, you’ll also get happily caught up in the First Friday Art Walk.

Depths of Wikipedia with Annie Rauwerda

8 p.m. Friday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $15 to $35. auramaine.com

Annie Rauwerda has a weird and wonderful love for Wikipedia, and her Depths of Wikipedia accounts on Instagram, X and TikTok have massive followings. Rauwerda started going down Wikipedia rabbit holes during the pandemic and continues to share her quirky, hilarious and oddball discoveries with the world. Here’s a chance to see the live, comedy-themed Depths of Wikipedia show where Rauwerda will answer your wildest Wikipedia questions.

Gimme Gimme Disco

9 p.m. Friday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $17 in advance, $20 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Friday night and the lights are low, and you’re looking out for a place to go. Look no further than Gimme Gimme Disco, an ABBA-inspired dance party! Put on your ’70s garb and get ready for a sweaty, fun night as DJs spin the music of ABBA along with disco hits from the ’70s and ’80s from the likes of The Bee Gees, Donna Summer, Cher and many more.

