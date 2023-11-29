The Festival of Trees returns to Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church Saturday with its first full schedule since the pandemic interrupted the popular, two-decades-old celebration.

A variety of groups and businesses have sponsored and decorated the Christmas trees, each according to a theme. About 35 trees, down from 50 before the pandemic, are expected, said the festival’s director, Cheryl Leighton. Back this year is Breakfast with Santa, the Tips for Charity Luncheon and other regular festival events.

A special celebration in memory of the festival’s founder, the late Patricia Wilson, will also be held. Wilson, a longtime Windham teacher who died in July, launched the festival in 2001. A festive Musical Wonderland is planned in her honor preceding a reception at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The festival will be open for free tree viewing, a model train exhibit and Creche display from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, and then from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 9, wrapping up from 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 10.

Leighton has a team of eight organizers to pull off the popular city event, which has been known to draw 1,000 tree viewers over the four days.

“We all have a job,” Leighton said. “It just rolls along.”

Advertisement

On Monday, Sam Carr of South Freeport was setting up the festival’s model railroad exhibit that Paul Corbett of Portland began 20 years ago.

“Kids come back as adults,” Corbett said Monday, and ask, “Where’s the lollipops?”

The free breakfast, hot chocolate and photos with Santa event will be held from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday.

The annual Tips for Charity Luncheon, with local officials and other guest waiters serving soup, sandwiches and desserts, returns at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 8, with one seating this year instead of two.

“Starting back, we chose to have one seating,” Leighton said.

Radio talk show host Ray Richardson will be the luncheon emcee and “Doc” Ira Stockwell will play Christmas music. Luncheon organizer Roberta Morrill said it’s shaping up to be a full house with 15 tables and 120 guests.

Advertisement

“We are so very excited to be planning our annual Tips for Charity Luncheon once again,” Morrill said.

The festival has given $93,000 back to the community over the 22 years since its inception, she said.

A mystery gift tree is on tap for 10 a.m. to noon on Dec. 9; everyone with a ticket available throughout the festival gets a gift. Also on Dec. 9, a bean supper will be served from 5 to 6 p.m. for $10, with tickets available at the door.

Cookie decorating, sponsored by the church Women’s Fellowship, with cookies and icing supplied will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 10.

Last year, the festival was limited to just the tree display after two years of being canceled because of the pandemic.

Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church is at 810 Main St. For more information, go to westbrookfestivaloftrees.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: