BIDDEFORD — Cheryl Ann Bernaiche Huff, 73, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, at home after a long illness. First battling cancer from 2017 through 2018, then, June 2019, diagnosed with Left Pre-Frontal Lobal Dementia.

Cheryl was born Sept. 16, 1950, in Houlton, the daughter of Philip and Marie (McMullin) Bernaiche. She graduated from Houlton High School. Cheryl worked at Louisiana-Pacific Corp. in Houlton (receiving a letter of commendation for her work); for the Maine D.O.T. in Houlton and Scarborough as a Highway Construction Inspector; and in the same capacity for T.Y. Lin International.

Cheryl was a multi-talented artist, painting with watercolors, acrylics, and oils. She created “sculptures” by drilling into rock with a hammerdrill. She made gardens out of lawns, replacing grass with a multitude of plants and shrubs. She created posters out of digitally altered photos she had taken. She was a good cook. She loved her daughters and grandkids.

She is survived by her siblings, Gary Bernaiche, Louisiana; Darrell Bernaiche (Jerry), Biddeford, Me.; James Bernaiche (Mary-Ellen), New Jersey; Rebecca Rogers (Scott), Illinois; David Bernaiche, Houlton, Me.; daughters, Mindy Hatt, Portland, Me. and Shasta McCue, Biddeford, Me., step-daughters, Amy Shah (Parthiv), California; Katie (Baptiste) LeFrancois, Vermont; grandchildren, Mia, Ethan and Elijah Hatt, Portland, Me.; Isis McCue, Biddeford, Me.; Amelie and Teo LeFrancois, Vermont; and Kavita Shah, California; and her primary caregiver, husband Averill B. “Sam” Huff, Biddeford.

We wish to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at MMC Scarborough Campus; the home hospice nurses and social workers from Northern Light Home Care and Hospice; and the friends who helped with her care through a long and arduous journey.

Per Cheryl’s adamant wishes, there will be no services.

