Big turnout at light parade

All ages turned out Sunday to witness Santa’s arrival in a light parade, watch as the town’s Christmas tree was lit outside the municipal center and take a horse-drawn carriage ride.

The light parade with vehicles decked out for festivities rolled through Gorham Village until it reached the municipal building where Santa climbed down from a fire truck to greet residents.

“Main Street was packed all the way,” Recreation Director Cindy Hazelton said.

Assistant Recreation Director Julio Santiago said it was one of the “biggest turnouts. Everyone seems happy to be here.”

Santiago said the supply of free hot chocolate was depleted quickly in the early evening chill.

Authors helping Lewiston victims

Maine Authors for Lewiston, a group of more than 80 Maine writers, is supporting the victims of the October shootings in Lewiston with a series of book signings around the state.

The group will be at the Baxter Memorial Library from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, to sell and sign their books. Funds raised from book sales will go toward Lewiston response funds.

Holiday music performances

The Portland Community Chorus presents “A Holiday of Peace” at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, at Gorham High School. The concert features the music of American composer Dan Forrest. A $15 donation is suggested with children ages 12 and under free. Tickets are available at at portlandcommunitychorus.org.

The Casco Bay Wind Symphony will perform “Sounds of the Season” from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at the high school. Tickets are $13 in advance at cascobaywindsymphony.org and $15 at the door. For seniors, pay-what-you-can is accepted. Children and students are free.

“What Sweeter Music,” by the Gorham Community Chorus and Gorham High School Chamber Singers, will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, at the high school. Admission is free but donations will be accepted.

Clothes Closet open

Mission of Hope Clothes Closet, located at 81 Cressey Road, will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 2.

The closet is open monthly on the first and third Saturdays. For help, call 839-3111.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Dec. 5, 1973, that Janet Hamblen of Baldwin Park, California, was the guest of her uncle Francis Grant and his wife of Gray Road.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on Nov. 22 that the U.S. public debt was $33,766,418,955,614.84.

