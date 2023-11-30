Housing Coalition to meet

The Westbrook Community Housing Coalition will meet from 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, at FBC Westbrook at 733 Main St.

“I can only imagine what we have ahead of us” as wintry weather arrives, said coalition Co-chair Liz Eisele McLellan.

McLellan said she was contacted when an asylum-seeking couple with an 18-month-old child found themselves on the city’s streets Monday night with freezing temperatures and no place to go. The family found shelter for the night on their own, but they still need a place to stay, she said.

The family shelters in the area are all full, she said. A new asylum-seeker shelter in Portland that was scheduled to open Wednesday is just for single people.

“We’re not getting anywhere with getting our own shelter up,” McLellan said. She had hoped to find a house in the city with four or five bedrooms that would serve as a reprieve.

McLellan said Westbrook has 66 unhoused students in the district with some “couch surfing,” and she recently housed a young, female public school student for a few days.

The coalition plans to apply for grants and seek sponsors to help pay for child daycare that would free up parents for jobs in steps toward affording apartments.

City tree lighting set for Sunday

The Westbrook-Gorham Community Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring Santa’s appearance and tree lighting from 4:45 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, at Riverbank Park on Main Street.

The Westbrook High School Band will perform and hot chocolate will be available, according to Chamber President Suzanne Joyce.

‘Holiday on the Rocks’

A holiday makers market is open at Rock Row Thursdays through Saturdays until Dec. 31, with some bonus events on Sundays.

“Holiday on the Rocks” features live music, visits from Santa, happy hour specials, ice sculpting presentations and a lights display at Quarryside.

Santa will visit the market Dec. 8, 14 and 21 for a free meet-and-greet and photo opportunity. Ice sculpting happens every weekend from 1 to 4 p.m.

For a full schedule of events, go to rockrow.com.

Santa and Mrs. C at historical society

Westbrook Historical Society will play host to Santa and Mrs. Claus from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 9 at the community center, 426 Bridge St.

The historical society’s museum is open from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Call 854-5588 to learn more.

Library holiday party

The Friends of Walker Memorial Library’s annual holiday party is open to all ages from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 9 at the library.

The event includes photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, music by Bess Jacques and Maineblend, games, food and crafts. Every child gets to pick a free book under the tree.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Dec. 5, 1973, that Stephen P. Hebert, son of Raymond Hebert of Harrisburg Avenue, was employed by Moore Business Inc.

