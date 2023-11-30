In front of a packed Cross Insurance Arena of 5,983 fans, the University of Maine almost pulled off its biggest upset in more than 20 years.

But Indiana, led by Gorham’s Mackenzie Holmes in her homecoming game, proved to be too deep, too quick, and too talented. After trailing the scrappy Black Bears for most of the game, the 17th-ranked Hoosiers pulled away in the fourth, taking a 67-59 win.

Holmes led Indiana (6-1) with a team-high 22 points, shooting 9 for 11 from the floor, and grabbed seven rebounds with two blocks.

When the game started, it was as if Cross Insurance Arena was in Bloomington, Indiana, not downtown Portland. Fans decked out in Hoosier maroon outnumbered fans in University of Maine blue. They were here to see Holmes, the All-American forward for Indiana, play at home, and gave her a rousing cheer during the pregame introductions and with every good basket she scored.

As Maine (4-4) took and built the lead in the first half, the crowd flipped, getting behind the Black Bears.

Holmes was the toast of Portland on Thursday. A few hours before the game at Cross Arena, the Portland Sea Dogs announced they’ll honor Holmes with a bobblehead on Thursday, Aug. 22, as part of the team’s Women in Sports Night at Hadlock Field when they host the Somerset Patriots.

Advertisement

Indiana closed the game with a 15-5 run to take the win. Sydney Parrish’s bucket and free throw gave the Hoosiers the lead for good, 57-54, with 4:39 left in the game. After going scoreless in the first half, Parrish scored 17 points in the second half to lead Indiana’s comeback.

As good as Holmes is, the best player on the court throughout the bulk of the game was Maine’s Anne Simon. A senior guard and the 2022 America East Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, Simon scored a career-high 34 points, 25 coming in the first half to help the Black Bears build a 10-point lead. Simon also had five steals and 10 rebounds.

The Black Bears led 16-14 at the end of the first quarter, and increased the lead throughout the second. Late in the quarter, Simon scored back-to-back layups on back-to-back steals, pushing Maine’s lead to 37-27, its largest of the half. A Holmes layup with 13 seconds left stopped Maine’s 8-0 run and sent the Hoosiers to the break down 37-29. But after shooting 51.7 percent (15-29) in the first half, Maine went cold in the second, making just 7 of 26 shots.

Adrianna Smith added 14 points and 13 rebounds for Maine. Windham’s Sarah Talon scored six points for the Black Bears.

This story will be updated

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »