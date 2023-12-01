Rachel Enzler scored twice and the University of Maine women’s hockey team held on to beat Vermont, 3-2, in a Hockey East game in Orono.

Mira Seregly also scored for Maine (7-8, 5-6 Hockey East), which won its third straight game. Julia Bachetti stopped 29 shots for the Black Bears.

Lara Beecher and Kaylee Lewis scored for Vermont (7-7-1, 6-5). Jessie McPherson made 21 saves in net.

SOUTHERN MAINE 2, PLYMOUTH STATE 2: Madison Chagnon and Caroline Thompson scored as the Huskies (5-4-1, 3-1-1 LEC) beat the Panthers (3-3, 3-2) in Plymouth, New Hampshire.

COLBY 4, BOWDOIN 0: Maria Pierce, Megan Martodam, Meg Rittenhouse and Breanna Studley all scored a goal as the Mules (3-0, 1-0 NESCAC) topped the Polar Bears (2-3, 1-2) in Waterville.

Rittenhouse, Sophie Melsness, Alex Thomas and Courtney Schumacher each had two assists for Colby.

Advertisement

MEN’S HOCKEY

UNE 2, NICHOLS 2: Garrett Devine scored in the third period to tie the game and the Nor’easters (5-2-2, 4-1-2) skated to a tie with the Bison (2-4-2, 2-3-2) in Burrillville, Rhode Island.

Nichols won the shootout to earn the extra point in the conference standings.

Anthony Cinato scored early in the first period to give UNE the lead. Josh Dickson scored later in the first and Dylan McMahon early in the third as Nichols took the lead.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(3) STANFORD 85, SAN DIEGO STATE 44: Cameron Brink had 25 points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots in 25 minutes for the Cardinal (8-0), which routed the Aztekcs (4-4) in San Diego and moved Hall of Fame coach Tara VanDerveer one victory closer to history.

Advertisement

VanDerveer is already the winningest women’s coach in history and her 1,194th career victory moved her within nine wins of breaking Mike Krzyzewski’s all-time record of 1,202.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

BRANDEIS 68, BATES 58: Sam Adusei had 18 points, six rebounds and four assists, while Jake Bender added 15 points and five rebounds to lead the Judges (4-2) to a win over the Bobcats (1-7) in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Gilbert Otoo chipped in 14 points and five rebounds and Quron Zene scored 11 for Brandeis.

Elliott Cravitz had 17 points and four rebounds, while Marc Begin II added 12 points for Bates.

EMORY 87, COLBY 57: Cale Martens had 19 points and the Eagles (5-1) beat the Mules (4-3) in Waltham, Massachusettss.

Advertisement

Marcos Montiel had 18 points and Max Poulton 11 for Colby.

FOOTBALL

NEVADA: Coach Ken Wilson, who won two games in each of his two seasons after returning to Reno, was fired.

The Wolf Pack went 4-20 under Wilson, and they averaged 18.8 points in his first season and 17.3 this year. Their defense gave up more than 30 points a game both seasons.

Send questions/comments to the editors.