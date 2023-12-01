Jillian E. Bedard, of Kennebunk, died peacefully on the evening of Nov. 23, 2023. She’s gone off to join her beloved husband Paul on a sandy beach in the sky, though she may have to track him down at a golf course first.

Jill was the daughter of James N. Bennett-Baggs and Peggy Rowley Bennett-Baggs. She grew up in England and came to the US after attending college in London where she became a speech pathologist.

A voyage on the Queen Elizabeth brought her to the United States and to her first job at Boston’s Children’s Hospital. What was meant to be a temporary stay turned into a lifetime.

Her family life and career enabled her to work in private and educational settings around the country, ultimately bringing her to Paul and the coast of Maine, where she spent many rewarding years working and eventually retiring from the Wells school district.

She and Paul loved to entertain and could often be found laughing with friends while enjoying a drink on the back deck. They loved to travel together and their favorite trips were to Hawaii where they would spend weeks enjoying the beauty of the islands and a Mai Tai or two.

Jill was generous in sharing her many interests and talents. Whether a cutting from the flowers she planted, a quilt she sewed, a watercolor she painted, or even a sweater she knitted, swore at, undid and re-knitted, her sense of humor and interest in everything was a gift to us all. And while her friends and family are fortunate to have physical mementos to remember her by, her lasting legacy will be the great and lifelong friendships she gathered along her way.

Advertisement

She is survived by daughters Sarah Skoletsky of Massachusetts, Linda Going of New York, Debra Cote of Maine, Paula Brochu of South Carolina, Maria Bedard of Massachusetts, and all of their spouses and partners; her brother Robert Bennett-Baggs of England; lots of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces, many great friends and her two constantly shedding cats, William and Daisy.

A memorial service will be held in the summer, details still to be arranged.

If you’d like to do something in Jill’s honor, plant some flowers, enjoy a day at the beach, or donate to the Alzheimer’s Association in her memory.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Jill’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: