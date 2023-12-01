BASKETBALL

Javon Freeman-Liberty scored 31 points, Gradey Dick, Kevin Obanor and Makur Maker each added 21, and Raptors 905 pulled away late to secure a 125-114 win over the Maine Celtics in a G League game Friday afternoon in Toronto.

JD Davison led Maine with 23 points and nine assists. Jordan Walsh and Jordan Schakel each finished with 21 points, and DJ Steward had 16 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

The Celtics dropped to 4-4 overall and 2-4 on the road.

WNBA: Washington Mystics center Shakira Austin had surgery to repair a torn labrum in her left hip.

The team said the recovery is expected to take four to six months.

Austin played 19 games this season for Washington, averaging 10.0 points and 7.0 rebounds. She was the third pick in the 2022 draft out of Mississippi, and she was picked for the WNBA All-Rookie team that year.

• The Phoenix Mercury have hired three-time WNBA All-Star and former NBA assistant Kristi Toliver as associate head coach.

HOCKEY

NHL: New Jersey defenseman Dougie Hamilton and forward Tomas Nosek are out indefinitely after both had surgeries this week.

Hamilton had an operation Friday to repair his torn left pectoral muscle hurt Tuesday night against the New York Islanders.

Nosek had surgery this past Wednesday to fix his right foot, which he hurt against Arizona on Oct. 13, forcing him to miss 10 games earlier this season.

• The Seattle Kraken will be without forward Jaden Schwartz for six weeks because of an upper body injury, the team said.

Schwartz was injured during Seattle’s loss at Chicago on Tuesday night. He took one shift early in the third period and did not return to the game, and did not play on Thursday night in Toronto.

TENNIS

BRISBANE INTERNATIONAL: Rafael Nadal will return to playing at the Brisbane International in Australia in January, the 22-time Grand Slam champion said.

“After a year of not competing, it is time to come back,” Nadal said in a video posted on social media. “It will be in Brisbane in the first week of January. See you there.”

The 37-year-old Spaniard has not played on tour since last January, when he hurt his hip flexor during a loss in the second round of the Australian Open.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Heavy snowfall from the night before led to the cancellation of a men’s World Cup downhill race in Beaver Creek, Colorado.

This marks the third speed-race postponement by weather this season after two downhills in the area of Zermatt, Switzerland, couldn’t be staged on Nov. 11 and 12 due to high wind.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: American rookie Logan Sargeant will remain with the Williams F1 team next year despite a difficult first season.

“Williams Racing is delighted to announce that Logan Sargeant will continue to drive for the team for the 2024 Formula One season,” the British team said.

Retaining the 22-year-old Sargeant for a second campaign completes the 20-driver grid for next season.

SOCCER

GERMANY: Cologne moved off the bottom of the Bundesliga with a much-needed 1-0 win at Darmstadt.

Davie Selke got the goal that mattered early in the second half.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur is likely to be out of action for about two months with an ankle injury, Manager Ange Postecoglou said.

The Uruguay international was hurt after a challenge from Matty Cash in last week’s 2-1 loss to Aston Villa and appeared to be in pain clutching his right leg.

• Everton filed an appeal in a bid to overturn the Premier League’s decision to deduct 10 points from the club for breaching the competition’s financial rules.

The deduction was the biggest sporting sanction in the Premier League’s 31-year history, dropping Everton into the relegation zone and threatening its 70-year status in the top division.

The club was found by an independent commission to have made a loss of 124.5 million pounds ($155 million) over three years up to the end of the 2021-22 season. The league’s profit and financial sustainability rules allow clubs to lose a maximum of 105 million pounds ($130 million) over a three-year period or face sanctions.

