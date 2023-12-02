LUCY JOHNSON, Junior – Field hockey

* All-State

• SMAA All-Conference, first-team

* All-Region

Johnson cemented her status, in case there was any remaining doubt, that she’s the finest player in program history and arguably state history as well, with a jawdropping, prolific season which culminated in the biggest goal in Cheverus annals, a goal which brought the powerhouse Stags a therapeutic state championship.

Johnson made an immediate splash her freshman season, scoring 28 goals and adding nine assists, while teaming with her older sister, Lily, and other veteran teammates to bring Cheverus its first-ever state title.

As a sophomore, Johnson was even better, setting a new program record with 49 goals, adding 19 assists and leading the Stags back to the Class A state game, where she scored twice, but her team dropped an agonizing 3-2 decision to Skowhegan.

This season would be historic for Johnson and her teammates, who wouldn’t lose a game, got another crack at Skowhegan and thanks to some late heroics, brought home the big prize.

Johnson finished with 41 goals and nine assists and had monster performances from start to finish.

Johnson scored three goals in a season-opening win at Biddeford, tallied twice in a victory at Scarborough, rattled the cage three times in a win over a very talented Gorham squad, had four goals in a victory over Marshwood, two in a win over Thornton Academy, three in a second win over Scarborough and three more in a shutout victory over Noble, including the 100th goal of her career.

And there were plenty more to come, as Johnson scored twice in wins over Windham, Falmouth and Sanford, three times in a victory over South Portland/Westbrook and twice in a 2-0 regular season-ending win at Noble, which tied her with former St. Dominic standout Hannah Trottier-Braun with 111 career goals.

And not for long.

In Cheverus’ playoff opener, it took most of the game, but with 6:45 remaining, Johnson rattled the cage to set the new record and lead the Stags to a 3-0 win over Massabesic. With that piece of business out of the way, Johnson and her teammates returned their attention to capturing a championship. In the semifinals, Johnson had two goals in a 7-0 victory over Scarborough. In the regional final, she had a hat trick in a 5-0 win over Biddeford. That earned the Stags a shot at revenge against Skowhegan and it would take the full 60 minutes for them to earn it. With the score tied, 1-1, and just 58 seconds left, Johnson saved her best for last, somehow beating multiple defenders before flicking the ball into the net to win it, 2-1.

“It’s amazing,” Johnson said, after the victory. “I have no words. It was such a relief when the buzzer rang and we could celebrate.”

Johnson, who plans to join her sister at Boston University, still has another high school season remaining and with 118 career goals, will propel that record into the stratosphere. First, she’ll look to lead the girls’ ice hockey team to another title (Johnson had a hat trick in last year’s state game victory, because of course she did).

Lucy Johnson, Cheverus’ Fall Athlete of the Year, is already a legend and much to the chagrin of the opposition, is only to going to keep getting better.

Coach Theresa Arsenault’s comment: “Lucy’s a very special player. She’s tenacious, her change of speed and direction is second-to-none and she has a knack for finding the goal. Lucy just perseveres mentally. That’s been her biggest growth this year. Her athleticism is at another level, but the time, commitment and effort she puts in elevates her above anyone else. She’s come a long way. Everyone has their eye on her, a lot of extra defense. That’s a lot of pressure. She just continued to persevere. I’m very proud of her.”

Prior winners:

• 2022 Lucy Johnson (field hockey)

* 2021 Taylor Tory (field hockey)

* 2020 Lucia Pompeo (field hockey)

• 2019 Emma Gallant (soccer)

• 2018 Sophia Pompeo (field hockey)

• 2017 Michaela Jordan (soccer)

• 2016 Hannah Abbott (field hockey)

• 2015 Becca Archer (field hockey)

• 2014 Abby Goodrich (soccer)

• 2013 Elyse Caiazzo (field hockey)

• 2012 Staci Swallow (field hockey)

• 2011 Sarah LaQuerre (field hockey)

• 2010 Emily Sawchuck (field hockey)

• 2009 Emily Durgin (cross country)

• 2008 Bethany Schleh (field hockey)

• 2007 Elizabeth Somma (soccer)

• 2006 Elise Roux (soccer)

• 2005 Meaghan Mingo (soccer)

• 2004 Lauren Metevier (soccer)

MICK MADDEN, Sophomore – Golf

* SMAA Northern division all-star, first-team

* Team MVP

* Captain’s award winner

* Captain

Madden has only just begun to make a name for himself as a golfer, but he’s already staked his claim as one of the finest players in the state. One who hasn’t even approached his ceiling.

As a freshman, Madden burst on to the scene, qualifying for the Class A state match as an individual before placing second with an 18-hole round of 74. He was also named a first-team league all-star.

This fall was more of the same individually and even better, Madden willed the Stags to a state match berth as a team.

Madden, who is also the 2023 Woodlands Club men’s champion, finished this season with a nine-hole average of 37 and garnered 15 of 20 possible points during the regular season, all the while going toe-to-toe with the best players in the league’s best division.

At the qualifier, Madden shot an 84 and helped Cheverus make it to states, where it placed seventh as a team, as Madden shot an 84 again.

While he wasn’t able to match his postseason success of a year ago, rest assured that Madden will use that as motivation going into next year, where he’ll again be one of the top players around.

Mick Madden, Cheverus’ Fall Athlete of the Year, has epitomized consistency and excellence and his best is yet to come.

Coach Billy Goodman’s comment: “Mick is just an all-around very good golfer and his hard work paid off. He shot good scores on a bunch of tough courses against top players in a tough division. He always played the other team’s best. He was a good leader and was very happy to help. He was happy the team qualified for states this year. He wants to be even better next year, wants the team to be better and he wants to play at the highest level in college.”

Prior winners:

• 2022 Rilan Smith (football)

* 2021 Braden Smith (football)

* 2020 Jesse Cadigan (cross country)

• 2019 Sean Tompkins (football)

• 2018 Teigan Lindstedt (football)

• 2017 Luc Dionne (soccer)

• 2016 Jack Casale (football)

• 2015 Jake Tomkinson (soccer)

• 2014 Joe Fitzpatrick (football)

• 2013 Joe Fitzpatrick (football)

• 2012 Donald Goodrich (football)

• 2011 Elliot Maker (soccer)

• 2010 Peter Gwilym (football)

• 2009 Peter Gwilym (football)

•2008 Jack Terwilliger (cross country)

• 2007 Galen Munroe (soccer)

• 2006 Andrew Pochebit (football)

• 2005 Anthony Ardito (golf)

• 2004 Max Molleo (soccer)

