Anne Simon scored 27 points on 9-for-12 shooting, and Adrianna Smith added 16 points and 14 rebounds to lead Maine to a 74-62 win over Fordham in a women’s basketball game Saturday afternoon in New York.

Simon, coming off a career-high 34 points in 67-59 loss to 17th-ranked Indiana, got 10 points in the first quarter to help the Black Bears (5-4) grab a 21-14 lead, which they never relinquished.

Sera Hodgson finished with 12 points for Maine, making 4 of 5 3-pointers.

Taylor Donaldson paced Fordham (5-3) with 21 points.

SOUTHERN MAINE 54, KEENE STATE 47: Tara Flanders led the Huskies with 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Tamrah Gould and Liz Cote each added 10 points as USM (3-5, 1-0 Little East) held off the Owls (4-3, 0-1) in Keene, New Hampshire.

Brynn Rautiola had 23 points for Keene State, which trailed 52-29 in the fourth quarter before ending the game with an 18-2 run.

ST. JOSEPH’S 54, ST. JOSEPH’S (Conn). 53: Grace Ramsdell had 14 points and 11 rebounds as the Monks (5-3, 1-0 GNAC) beat the Blue Jays (6-1, 0-1 GNAC) in Standish.

Angelica Hurley added 13 points and seven rebounds, while Elisabeth Stapelfeld scored 12 points for the Monks. Logan Brown chipped in with 10.

BOWDOIN 86, COLBY 63: Sydney Jones recorded 22 points, nine rebounds and seven assists to lead the Polar Bears (5-1) over the Mules (6-2) in Brunswick.

Callie Godfrey added 18 points, Maria Belardi scored 15 and Megan Tan had 11.

Amelia Hanscom paced Colby with 20 points. Chelsea Ibenegbu and Kate Olenik each scored 11.

WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 80, UNE 61: Jordyn Franzen scored 17 points and Faye Veilleux finished with 13 for the University of New England (5-3, 1-1 Commonwealth Coast) in a loss to Western New England (5-3, 1-1) at Springfield, Massachusetts.

SMCC 70, VILLA MARIA 37: Maddy York scored 24 points, and Aija Andrews had eight points, 15 rebounds and seven blocked shots for the SeaWolves (7-1) in a win over the Vikings (0-4) in South Portland.

(4) IOWA 99, BOWLING GREEN 65: Caitlin Clark had 24 points and 11 assists, and Kate Martin added 17 points for the Hawkeyes (8-1) in a win over the Falcons (5-2) at Iowa City, Iowa.

Clark, the nation’s leader in scoring and assists, recorded the 47th double-double of her career and third of the season. She added seven rebounds.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

EMORY 88, BATES 77: Season highs of 24 points and 12 rebounds by freshman forward Babacar Pouye weren’t enough for Bates (1-8) in a loss to Emory at Waltham, Massachusetts.

Grant Nadeau added 16 points and Peter Psyhogeos scored 15 for Bates.

WISCONSIN 75, (3) MARQUETTE 64: Max Klesmit scored all 21 of his points before halftime, Steven Crowl added 16, and the Badgers (6-2) capitalized on their rebounding superiority to beat the Golden Eagles (6-2) in Madison, Wisconsin.

(8) MIAMI 62, NOTRE DAME 49: Matthew Cleveland scored 14 points, Norchad Omier and Nijel Pack each added 13, and the Hurricanes (6-1, 1-0) beat the Fighting Irish (3-4, 0-1) in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams, at Coral Gable, Florida.

(17) NORTH CAROLINA 78, FLORIDA STATE 70: RJ Davis scored 27 points and the Tar Heels (7-1, 1-0 ACC) ran off 22 unanswered points in the second half to rally past the Seminoles (4-3, 0-1) in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

DREXEL 57, (18) VILLANOVA 55: Amari Williams scored 12 points and blocked a tying-attempt with 3 seconds left to help the Dragons (5-3) upset the Wildcats (6-3) in the inaugural Big 5 Classic in Philadelphia.

