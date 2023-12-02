GOLF

Scottie Scheffler made two eagles on Saturday in his round of 7-under 65 that gave the No. 1 player in the world another chance to win the Hero World Challenge in Nassau, Bahamas, while Tiger Woods again struggled on the back nine in his first tournament since the Masters in April.

Scheffler, the runner-up to Viktor Hovland each of the last two years, was never seriously out of position until the end of his round. He saved par on the 16th hole but dropped his lone shot on the 18th, giving him a three-shot lead over Matt Fitzpatrick, who also had a 65.

Woods was over par on the back nine for the third straight round, having to settle for a 71 that left him 16 shots behind Scheffler at even par.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Home players took over the leaderboard in the South African Open at Johannesburg, as Jayden Schaper and Ryan van Velzen claimed a share of the lead and Dean Burmester moved into contention to win on back-to-back weeks on the European tour.

Schaper shot 5-under 67 and Van Velzen had a 70 to move a stroke ahead of compatriot Louis De Jager (70). Burmester, who won the Joburg Open last week, shot 65 and was in a six-way tie for fourth place.

Advertisement

HIGH SCHOOLS

GIRLS’ HOCKEY: Jane Flynn tallied a goal and an assist as Greely/Gray-New Gloucester (1-2) picked up its first win, 3-1 over Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Medomak (0-2) at Watson Arena in Brunswick.

Lizzy Hein and Tacie Dougan also scored, and Katie Dubbert and Allie Dominski notched assists.

Katherine Hawkes scored unassisted for the Mt. Ararat co-op. All the scoring took place in the first period.

• Lauren Labbe scored five goals to pace Brunswick (1-1) to a 10-3 win over Winslow/Gardiner/Cony/Lawrence/Messalonskee/Maranacook/Erskine/Mt. Blue (0-2) at Watson Arena in Brunswick.

Solveig Ledwick recorded a hat trick and Lisi Palmer got the other two goals for Brunswick. Labbe, Ledwick and Palmer each added an assist.

Advertisement

SOCCER

U.S. WOMEN: Trinity Rodman had a goal and two assists to help the United States beat China 3-0 in an exhibition match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Sophia Smith and Lindsey Horan also scored.

U.S. HALL OF FAME: Goalkeeper Tim Howard was elected to the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame and will be inducted on May 4.

Howard was on the ballot for the first time and received 46 of 48 votes from the player selection committee.

EURO 2024: Defending champion Italy was drawn into a tough group for the 2024 European Championship with two-time winner Spain, 2022 World Cup semifinalist Croatia and Albania.

Advertisement

Italy beat Spain in the 2020 semifinals.

The other Euro 2020 semifinalists, England and Denmark, also were drawn together in a group that includes Slovenia and Serbia.

ENGLAND: Arsenal carved through the Wolverhampton defense for early goals by Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard, then held on for a 2-1 home win as it extended its lead atop the English Premier League.

The Gunners are four points clear of Manchester City, which hosts Tottenham on Sunday.

SKIING

ALPINE WORLD CUP: Federica Brignone of Italy picked up her first World Cup victory in two seasons by winning a women’s giant slalom in Tremblant, Quebec, while Mikaela Shiffrin finished in third place.

Brignone covered the two legs on foggy Mont Tremblant, which hadn’t hosted a World Cup ski race in 40 years, with a combined time of 2 minute, 14.95 seconds. Petra Vlhova of Slovakia was second fastest in 2:15.16, followed by overall World Cup leader Shiffrin in 2:15.24.

NORDIC WORLD CUP: Sophia Laukli of Yarmouth placed 13th in a 10-kilometer freestyle race in Gallivare, Sweden, that was won by U.S. teammate Jessie Diggins.

It was the second straight top-15 finish for Laukli, who is 25th in the overall World Cup standings.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »