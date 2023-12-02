DALLAS — Jason Robertson scored twice, Joe Pavelski had a goal and two assists, Jamie Benn and Mason Marchment each had a goal and an assist, and the Dallas Stars routed the struggling Tampa Bay Lightning 8-1 on Saturday.

Tyler Seguin, Thomas Harley and Sam Steel also scored, Jani Hakanpaa and Roope Hintz each had two assists and Jake Oettinger made 32 saves for the Stars (14-5-3).

Victor Hedman scored for the Lightning (10-10-5), who have lost four consecutive games for the first time this season.

The eight goals matched a season high for Dallas and are the most allowed by Tampa Bay.

Andrei Vasilevskiy was relieved after two periods, allowing six goals on 25 shots in his fourth start this season (1-3-0) after returning last week following offseason back surgery. Jonas Johansson allowed the goals to Harley and Steel late in the game.

Vasilevskiy, a former Vezina and Conn Smythe winner, entered the game with 13-2-3 career record and 1.76 goals-against average against Dallas in regular-season play, plus a 4-2 record against the Stars in the 2020 Stanley Cup Final.

Advertisement

Robertson has eight goals in 22 games after scoring 18 to this point last season, when he led Dallas with 46.

JETS 3, BLACKHAWKS 1: Morgan Barron snapped a tie in the second period, and Winnipeg won at home.

Mark Scheifele and Cole Perfetti also scored for Winnipeg, which had dropped three in a row. Connor Hellebuyck made 20 saves.

Connor Bedard scored his team-high 11th goal in the 22nd game of his rookie season, but last-place Chicago lost for the third time in four games.

NOTES

CANADIENS: Alex Newhook will be out for 10 to 12 weeks because of a high ankle sprain.

Newhook, a forward, appeared to sustain the injury during a game Thursday against the Florida Panthers. The Canadiens initially said he would be assessed for a lower-body injury after crashing awkwardly into the net early in the third period.

Newhook has seven goals and six assists over 23 games. He was acquired from the Colorado Avalanche in the offseason and signed to a four-year, $11.6 million contract.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous