Hundreds flocked to the streets of Kennebunkport on Saturday night, making their way to a small and peaceful monastery. There, holding thin white candles and song sheets, they listened as St. Anthony’s Monastery and the Secular Franciscan Order sang Christmas songs and told the story of Jesus’ birth.

It is one of dozens of events organized as part of Kennebunkport’s 42nd annual Christmas Prelude, a 12-day festival at the start of every December.

The festival is scheduled to last until Dec. 10. It includes tours, classes, games, caroling and markets.

The gingerbread village is open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The shopping path runs through vacation cottages and boutiques on Main Street, many of which are decorated in string lights. They’re offering patrons baked goods like bagels, cookies and even bonfires for s’mores.

On Thursday night, there will be a storybook Christmas event at the Kennebunkport Conservation Trust. Three readings are scheduled at 4:15, 5 and 5:15 p.m. Santa Claus will read “The Night Before Christmas.”

On Friday night, there will be a massive tree lighting at Dock Square around 5:30 p.m. and fireworks at 6:15 p.m. The Kennebunkport High School choir will perform Christmas carols.

And on the last day, Santa is scheduled for one more appearance at 2 p.m. at Cape Porpoise Kitchen, where he will arrive by fire engine.

A full schedule of events and locations can be found at the festival website, christmasprelude.com.

