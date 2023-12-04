Join Maine amateur astronomer James Shields for a night sky tour of the constellations on Dec. 8.

He will discuss the lore behind the constellations and how the ancients used the night sky to tell time, the start of the seasons, and navigate. Telescopes will be available to view objects in the sky such as Orion’s Nebula, galaxies, and star clusters.

This event will take place at Fuller Farm, 309 Broadturn Rd #299, Scarborough, which offers a close-by opportunity to be farther away from light pollution to get a clearer view of the stars.

Dress warm and be prepared for the temperature to drop after dark.

For more information and to get tickets, visit the Events page at ScarboroughLandTrust.org. Call (207) 289-1199 with any questions.

