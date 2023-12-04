Holiday Makers Market at The Canopy

5-8 p.m. Thursday. Salt Yard Café, The Canopy, 285 Commercial St., Portland. On Instagram.

Need to pair some local holiday shopping with some tasty bites and cocktails? You can do it all in one fell swoop at the Holiday Makers Market happening at The Canopy Hotel. It all happens in the Salt Yard Café where local businesses including Lady in the Moon, Rugged Seas, Tea Light Studios and several others will be selling their goods. After you shop, grab a bite and a beverage and enjoy free gift-wrapping.

Christmas Prelude Trolley

9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Seashore Trolley Museum, 195 Log Cabin Road, Kennebunkport, $12, free for 2 and under on laps. trolleymuseum.org

Infuse your holiday cheer with a ride aboard a vintage train trolley that’s decked to the halls with greens and lights. Seashore Trolley Museum’s rides take you on a 3.5-mile ride, and when you disembark, hot cocoa awaits you as does an incredible gingerbread village and gingerbread-themed crafts for kids. You”ll also hear holiday tunes played by Brooke Hubner, and Santa Claus will be around most the day to pose for photos. You can also visit the museum’s restoration shop viewing gallery and a pair of display car houses with restored trolleys and grab a bite to eat from the Pink Waffle food truck.

‘A Christmas Carol’

7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, noon Sunday. Through Dec. 24. Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., $20 to $53. portlandstage.org

Charles Dickens’ tale of redemption never gets old, and you can experience it at Portland Stage through Dec. 24. “A Christmas Carol” stars Tom Ford as Ebenezer Scrooge and Dustin Tucker as Bob Cratchit. The theater is encouraging attendees to bring winter coats and other apparel to help the unhoused living in the Portland area. Donations will be distributed via Maine Needs. The first production of “A Christmas Carol” took place in 1975 and this year’s show marks Ford’s first portrayal of Scrooge in 20 years.

‘A Christmas Story: The Musical’

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Through Dec. 17. Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St., South Portland, $20, $25. lyricmusictheater.org

Mix yourself up a tall glass of Ovaltine, put your secret decoder ring on and keep an eye on your turkey because it’s time for “A Christmas Story: The Musical.” The film on which it’s based celebrates its 40th anniversary, and all these years later, you’ll still shoot your eye out as you delight in a nostalgic look back on one family’s Christmas. Musical numbers include “The Genius on Cleveland Street,” “A Major Award” and “Up On Santa’s Lap.” The show is heartwarming, hilarious and suitable for everyone. We triple-dog-dare you to miss it.

