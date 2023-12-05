During the month of December, the Brick Store Museum will present The Candlelight Stroll: A Festival of Traditions, which features revolving stories of 19th and early-20th century immigrants to Kennebunk and their holiday traditions interwoven into a variety of events and activities.

The festival will feature a pop-up exhibition, a smartphone holiday history tour, storytellers sharing the experiences of Kennebunk’s immigrant populations, tastes of various cultural desserts, and more.

Participants are invited to visit the museum’s website at www.brickstoremuseum.org/engagement/festivaloftraditions to learn about daily activities and special events. These include art workshops, lectures, tours, Christmas wrapping, shopping at the museum’s locally-sourced market, and evening events for families.

The programs also invite visitors to share their own histories and traditions with the museum.

Free virtual lectures included Town Historian Kathy Ostrander Roberts presenting a history of Scandinavians in Kennebunk on Dec. 6. Rabbi Dr. David Freidenreich, of Colby College, will present “Jewish History in Maine,” on Wednesday, Dec. 13. Live storytellers will be at the museum detailing immigrant stories on Saturday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 16, plus Friday, Dec. 22. St. Nicholas will visit with children at the museum on Sunday, Dec. 10.

York County Republican Committee schedules meeting

The York County Republican Committee will meet Wednesday, Dec. 13 at Alfred Town Hall. The town hall is located at 16 Saco Road. A holiday get-together is scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m., followed by a business meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. that will be focused on preparing for 2024 caucuses, presidential primary, and state convention.

Members are asked to bring a gift for Toys for Tots, a donation of nonperishable food for the local food pantry, and a favorite treat to share for the holiday get-together. Coffee and soft drinks will be provided.

For more information, email communications@yorkgop.org or call 207-468-2395.

Bush twins set for book-signing session

Twin sisters Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush will visit Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library to sign copies of their new book, “Love Comes First,” at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9.

According to a Grave Library news release, “the newest book is a celebration of growing families. In the story, two sisters wish upon a star for a sibling. Not only does their wish come true, but they also get a new baby cousin. Although the wish doesn’t turn out exactly the way the sisters imagined, they soon learn that love conquers all.”

Copies of the book will be for sale and signing. Preregistration is required by calling 207-967-2778. Parking is available at the Village Fire Station (North Street) and Consolidated School (Route 9).

Jenna Bush Hager is the co-host of Today with Hoda & Jenna, the fourth hour of NBC’s morning news program Today. After her father’s presidency, Hager became an author, an editor-at-large for Southern Living magazine, and a television personality on NBC, being featured most prominently as a member of The Today Show as a correspondent, contributor, and co-host.

Barbara Pierce Bush co-founded and is the chair of the board of the nonprofit organization, Global Health Corps. The fraternal twins are the daughters of the 43rd U.S. President, George W. Bush, and former First Lady, Laura Bush. They are also the granddaughters of the 41st President, George H. W. Bush, and former First Lady, Barbara Bush, great-granddaughters of former Sen. Prescott Bush, nieces of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, and first cousins of former Land Commissioner of Texas, George P. Bush.

Graves Memorial Public Library is located at 18 Maine St., Kennebunkport. For more information, call 967-2778 or visit www.graveslibrary.org.

Graves Library, in partnership with The Community Gourmet, will collect food items as part of the care packages that will be distributed during the holidays.

Working with local law enforcement, Southern Maine Agency on Aging, The Center, food pantries, and local churches, the care packages are distributed at no cost. The library will also have a card-making station where folks can make custom holiday cards to include in the packages.

The packages contain items such as small meals like tuna fish, chicken packets, soup and crackers, macaroni and cheese cups, beef stew, peanut butter and jelly packets, oatmeal, Carnation Instant Breakfast, cereal, dry milk, Belvita cookies, fruit bars, Lorna Doones, Fig Newtons. The items can be placed in the baskets that will be around the holiday tree in the children’s room upstairs at Graves Library from Monday, Dec. 4 through Friday, Dec. 22.

Christmas Prelude events: On Thursday, Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. Graves Library will host its Holiday Book & Art Sale. The Book Cellar is stocked with new and gently used books, puzzles, note cards, mugs, hats, CDs, and more. Patrons will be able to find gift for swapping, a host or hostess, or a lover of all things Kennebunkport – the two-volume set of the “History of Kennebunkport,” by local resident and historian, Joyce Butler.

Monthly movie night is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 7 at 6:45 p.m. The library will show a holiday classic with Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire. Light refreshments will be served.

On Friday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m., Cookie Decorating Story Time is planned. All supplies provided.

For more information, call 207-967-2778 or visit www.graveslibrary.org.

For more information, call 207-967-2778 or visit www.graveslibrary.org.

Kennebunk/Wells Republican committee schedules meeting

The Kennebunk/Wells Republican Town Committees announced a special meeting and holiday open house is set for Monday, Dec. 11, 4 to 8 p.m. at 99 York St. in Kennebunk.

The meeting is the last chance to drop off donations for Toys for Tots and the Christmas food drive for a local pantry. The meeting will include hot cider and doughnuts and door prizes. All Republicans are welcome.

For more information, email jared.kennebunkgop@gmail.com or nford.wellsgop@gmail.com.

December’s featured artist announced

Speers Gallery at Kennebunk Free Library will present the exhibit “Hearing Nature’s Song” by Rhonda Miller. The exhibit will run Dec. 2-28.

According to a news release, Miller creates with mixed media and has developed and collaborated on numerous exhibits, as well as shown solo, around New England over the past 20-plus years and continuing. “We live in a gorgeous natural landscape,” Miller said in the email. “There are wonders everywhere we look.”

“Her work is an homage to the environment around us,” according to the library. “The fauna and flora of our region is a constant source of inspiration for her. Rhonda’s inspired by the elements that sing together, rocks, trees, and water. Her pieces are created using various media – the palette and techniques are expansive and encourage her to play. Both the subjects and Rhonda’s way of working embody movement and growth. The landscapes are a place where she can marry the media with the scene, and the results are always a bit surprising. Experimenting keeps Rhonda interested and encourages her to stay focused on the process.”

According to the press release, when not out hiking and observing, Miller is in her studio in her house in South Berwick. Her husband and dog Lucy encourage the process of sinking into the work. On hikes, her husband often points out mushrooms or plants he knows she will appreciate. Lucy lays next to her in the studio, reminding her to take it slow and steady.

The public is invited to view the exhibit in Speers Gallery from Dec. 2-28 at 112 Main St., Kennebunk, during regular library hours when the gallery is not in use for library programs. For current hours and gallery access, visit www.kennebunklibrary.org.

Wreath sponsorships available

National Wreaths Across America Day is Dec. 16. American Legion Post 159 and the Wreaths Across America organization are offering an opportunity to sponsor a wreath that will be placed on a veteran’s grave at Arundel Cemetery in Kennebunkport in December.

For more information, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

Natural observations calendar on sale

Maine garden designer and writer Julie McLeod and artist Piper Castles collaborated with local land trusts and nonprofits to create a 2024 calendar supporting land trusts and nonprofits and educate the public on environmental issues.

The 2024 calendar is available at the Kennebunkport Conservation Trust, Kennebunk Land Trust, Center for Wildlife in Cape Neddick, and Gilsland Farm Audubon Center. The price is $14.99.

For more information, email pipercastles@gmail.com or julie.larkspurdesign@gmail.com.

Kennebunkport Conservation Trust seeks auction items

The Kennebunkport Conservation Trust is seeking items for its annual online auction. This year, all proceeds from the auction will go toward returning power to Goat Island Light House.

Patrons can support the conservation trust by donating an auction items. Welcomed items include, gift certificates for businesses, restaurants, lodging, services, events, and recreational activities, clothing, merchandise, new or gently used items, gift baskets, art, jewelry, handmade items, antiques and autographed items, etc.

The Kennebunkport Conservation Trust preserves land for use by current and future generations and strives to manage properties in a manner that reflects the natural and cultural heritage of Kennebunkport.

To arrange for drop-off or pick-up of items, email Kennebunkport Conservation Trust Operations Manager Heather Magaw at hmagaw@kporttrust.org.

For more information on Kennebunkport Conservation Trust, visit www.kporttrust.org/.

Church on the Cape collecting wool blend socks

Church on the Cape partners with Grace-Street Ministries in Portland each year for a sock campaign. New wool blend socks in all sizes are collected and distributed to the unhoused population by the ministry.

Each pair of socks that is given away from the sock campaign comes with a tag that says, “with love from Church on the Cape.”

Last year, with the money donated by the church, approximately 300 $10 Dunkin’ gift cards were added to the socks.

Those who would like to contribute to the sock campaign can drop off donations made out to Church on the Cape and write “Socks” on the memo line, at 3 Langsford Road, Cape Porpoise, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, or Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or during Sunday Worship Service at 10 a.m.

For more information on Church on the Cape, visit wwww.churchonthecape.org. For more information on Grace Street Ministries, visit www.gracestreetministries.org.

Wildlife refuge calendar available to order

The 2024 Friends of Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge wall calendar available for pre-order. To pre-order, visit www.friendsofrachelcarsonnwr.org/calendar.

All proceeds beyond the costs associated with the calendar will be used directly in the Friends’ mission to support the refuge’s preservation of land for migratory birds and local wildlife.

The Friends of Rachel Carson NWR held a two-month long photo contest from July 15-Sept. 15 and a jury selected 12 winning images to grace the monthly pages of the 2024 calendar.

The Friends support the Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge in its mission to preserve land for migratory birds and local wildlife. The Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge is located in York and Cumberland counties and consists of 11 divisions totaling 5,600 acres scattered throughout the towns of Kittery, York, Ogunquit, Wells, Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, Biddeford, Saco, Old Orchard Beach, Scarborough, and Cape Elizabeth.

Legion Post announces meeting schedule

The monthly meeting of American Legion Post 159 in Kennebunkport is held on the first Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. All veterans and Sons of the American Legion are welcome to attend.

Legion Post 159 is located at 102 Main St. (across from the police station) in Kennebunkport. Future meeting dates:

Jan. 4, Feb. 1, March 7, April 4, May 2, June 6, July 11, Aug. 1, Sept. 5, Oct. 3, Nov. 7 and Dec. 5.

For more information, call 967-2400.

