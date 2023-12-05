BASKETBALL

The Sacramento Kings issued a statement expressing their condolences after a fan died Monday night during their nationally televised game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center.

The Kings were playing the Pelicans in an In-Season Tournament game on TNT when the fan experienced a medical emergency. Paramedics responded to provide medical aid, but they were unable to resuscitate Gregorio “Greg” Florez Breedlove, 34, according to The Sacramento Bee.

“During the first quarter of the Kings vs. Pelicans game, a guest had a medical emergency,” the Kings said in a statement provided to The Bee. “EMS immediately responded and administered CPR. Tragically, these efforts were unsuccessful and the guest passed away. The organization offers its deepest condolences to the guest’s family and loved ones.”

The Sacramento Fire Department told Fox 40 the victim was unresponsive when medics arrived. After 20 minutes, he was pronounced dead.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: The governing body of Formula One racing is investigating Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff and his wife Susie, who heads the F1 Academy, following allegations of a conflict of interest and whether they have shared confidential information with the commercial rights arm of the global series.

In a short statement issued Tuesday, the FIA said it is “aware of media speculation” whether confidential information was exchanged, and that its compliance department is “looking into the matter.”

The probe comes after a report in BusinessF1 magazine that rival team executives raised concerns about whether Toto and Susie Wolff passed on information discussed in private meetings.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: South Korea striker Hwang Hee-chan extended his career-best scoring streak in the Premier League with the winning goal for Wolverhampton in a 1-0 victory over Burnley on Tuesday.

Hwang moved onto eight goals for the campaign, with only compatriot Son Heung-min (nine), Mohamed Salah (10) and Erling Haaland (14) having scored more.

• Sheffield United became the first Premier League club to fire its manager this season, with Paul Heckingbottom losing his job on Tuesday with the team in last place after 14 games of its first campaign back in England’s top division.

The club’s Saudi owner, Prince Abdullah Bin Mosaad Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, took the unusual step of announcing the departure of Heckingbottom on a radio station, telling talkSPORT in Britain that Chris Wilder – the manager when Sheffield United was last in the league in the 2020-21 season – had been brought back for a second spell in charge.

• Declan Rice scored in the seventh minute of stoppage time lifting Arsenal a wild 4-3 win over Luton.

With the clock having run past the six allotted minutes of stoppage time, Rice got on the end of Martin Odegaard’s cross and glanced a header into the bottom corner for a victory that lifted Arsenal five points clear.

GERMANY: Manu Koné headed the winning goal in the 120th minute as Borussia Moenchengladbach won 1-0 against Wolfsburg after extra time for a place in the German Cup quarterfinals.

With a penalty shootout looming, Florian Neuhaus found space out wide to lob a cross over the goalkeeper for French midfielder Koné to head in.

St. Pauli, promotion-chasing Fortuna Duesseldorf and Kaiserslautern also advanced to the quarterfinals. The remaining four games in the round of 16 are Wednesday.

ITALY: Matteo Guendouzi’s first goal for Lazio helped the capital team to a 1-0 win over Genoa and into the Italian Cup quarterfinals and a potential derby against city rival Roma.

Guendouzi netted in the fifth minute on Tuesday after Luca Pellegrini won back possession and raced down the left before putting in a low cross for the France midfielder to fire into the far bottom corner.

