Three members and six student representatives were inaugurated at the Portland Public Schools board meeting Tuesday night.
Sarah Lentz also was chosen to serve another term as board chairman and Micky Bondo will continue in her role as vice chair.
Sarah Brydon, who was reelected as the District 5 representative in November, was sworn in Tuesday, as were newly elected board members Fatuma Noor, the District 4 representative, and at-large representative Usira Ali.
Sworn in as student representatives were Rylee Knight, representing Portland Arts & Technology High School; Charlotte McDonald, Portland High School; Tjimetja Muriua, Deering High School; Julie Kintiba and Adelina Nkunku, Portland Adult Education; and Jayden Monteiro Rosado, Casco Bay High School.
Lentz said the district is facing a year of “incredible challenges,” and that it will take the school board and the Portland community working together to meet and overcome those challenges.
“We are facing a tremendous budget deficit,” Lentz said. “While we won’t know the exact number until we understand our state funding, we know that we will have at least a $10 million deficit.”
Despite those challenges, Lentz said Portland Public Schools must remain focused on its mission of “ensuring a challenging, relevant, and joyful education that empowers every learner to make a difference in the world.”
