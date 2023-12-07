Lions calendars available

Gorham Lions Club calendars are now available for a $10 donation.

“The Lions will earmark some of the calendar sales funds to assist local residents that are struggling to heat their homes this winter,” the club said in an announcement.

For more information or to buy a calendar, go to the Gorham Lions Facebook page or call 929-9182.

Historians holiday gathering

The Gorham Historical Society will meet from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, at Shaw Cherry Hill Farm on Main Street.

Those attending are invited to bring cookies for a cookie swap. There will be music and refreshments, according to historical society President Suzanne Phillips.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Dec. 12, 1973, that activities of the Horizon Club under the leadership of Jane Beever have included a baked food sale, sale of Christmas cards made from burlap and felt, and holiday favors to be distributed to patients at Gorham Manor.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on Dec. 1 that the U.S. public debt was $33,802,677,905,705.57.

