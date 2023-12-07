Priscille Y. Lachance, 85, of Biddeford, Maine, passed away on Dec. 4, 2023 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

Priscille was born in Biddeford, Maine, on Jan. 22, 1938, a daughter of Gedeon and Fernande (Turgeon) Lachance. She was educated at St. Andre’s School.

Priscille was employed in local manufacturing jobs, working many years at the Pepperell Mills, Maremont/Saco Defense in Saco, and later as a janitress and chambermaid at the Bay View Convent until her retirement.

Priscille was always generous in helping family members when they were in need. She loved animals and would sometimes “kidnap” her niece’s dog for the day. Her passion was cleaning. She kept an immaculate house, inside and out. She would often sweep the curbside of Pool Street from the corner of High to Pike streets. Priscille also enjoyed watching old movies and spending time with her sister, Therese, and her family.

Priscille is the last survivor among her siblings. She was predeceased by her four brothers: Alphonse “Joe” Lachance, Lionel Lachance, Lucien Lachance, and Robert Lachance; and two sisters: Alice (Lachance) Cantara and Therese (Lachance) Lamontagne.

Priscille is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be from noon to 1 p.m., with a Funeral Service at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James St., Saco. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Biddeford.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Animal Welfare Society, PO Box 43, West Kennebunk, ME 04094, or online at https://animalwelfaresociety.org/give/

