Brock Caufield scored with 1:18 left in overtime to lift the Newfoundland Growlers to a 4-3 win over the Maine Mariners in an ECHL game on Friday in St. John’s, Newfoundland.

Reid Stefanson scored in the third period for Maine to force overtime.

Caufield had two goals for Newfoundland. Neil Shea and Jackson Berezowski also scored.

Ryan Mast and Adam Merchura added goals for Maine.

The teams play again on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.

SOCCER

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: The U.S. Soccer Federation and Mexico Football Federation submitted a joint bid to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup, competing against an expected proposal from Brazil and a joint Germany-Netherlands-Belgium plan.

No proposed stadiums were announced by the USSF and Mexico’s governing body. The USSF said the bid envisioned taking advantage of efficiencies from the 2026 men’s World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

U.S. Soccer said the plan will put the hosts in a position to sell out large stadiums, with most of the venues having a capacity of more 65,000 seats.

The U.S. hosted the Women’s World Cup in 1991 and 1999.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: Home favorite Casey Jarvis shot a second straight 5-under 67 to take a one-shot lead after two rounds of the Alfred Dunhill Championship in Malelane, South Africa.

The 20-year-old Jarvis, who turned professional in August 2022, made six birdies and one bogey to reach 10-under overall at Leopard Creek Country Club.

Marco Penge of England was a shot back after matching the lowest round of the day with a 66. He’s one stroke ahead of compatriot Paul Waring and South Africans Christo Lamprecht, Charl Schwartzel and Robin Williams.

PGA TOUR: The Wells Fargo Championship is not renewing its contract to host a PGA Tour event, ending 22 years on the schedule for what is now a signature event with a $20 million purse.

The tournament is held at Quail Hollow Club, which has hosted the PGA Championship and the Presidents Cup. It will be played for the final time next May.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Tulane has decided to fill its coaching vacancy with Troy’s Jon Sumrall, who like his predecessor has posted consecutive seasons with more than 10 wins.

Sumrall, whose hiring was announced by incoming Athletic Director David Harris, replaces Willie Fritz, who left Tulane after eight seasons on Sunday to take over at Houston.

The 41-year-old Sumrall has gone 23-4 at Troy the past two seasons, winning back-to-back Sun Belt Conference championships. Now he’ll take over a program that won 23 games and one American Athletic Conference title during the past two seasons.

LUGE

WORLD CUP: Zach DiGregorio and Sean Hollander gave the U.S. its first luge World Cup doubles gold medal in nearly 18 years, winning the opening race of the season at Mount Van Hoevenberg in Lake Placid, New York.

DiGregorio and Hollander had the second-fastest time in both heats and finished in 1 minute, 27.630 seconds. That was 0.052 seconds better than the Austrian sled of Thomas Steu and Wolfgang Kindl, who had the lead after Run 1 but had just the seventh-best time in the second heat.

It was the first win for a U.S. sled in the last 184 World Cup men’s doubles races, going back to Dec. 9, 2005 – when Mark Grimmette and Brian Martin got the last of their 11 World Cup wins.

SKIING

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: Sofia Goggia won a women’s super-G as skiing’s World Cup was finally able to hold its first speed race of a weather-affected season, with Mikaela Shiffrin finishing just off the podium, in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

The first seven speed races of the season for men and women were all canceled, but Goggia – a downhill specialist – showed top form immediately by dominating in the more technically demanding super-G to build a huge gap of 0.95 seconds ahead of Cornelia Huetter. Olympic super-G champion Lara Gut-Behrami was 1.02 back in third.

Shiffrin was fourth, 1.08 behind Goggia, and extended her points lead in the overall World Cup standings in what she said was her first true super-G run since April because of the weather conditions during offseason training.

