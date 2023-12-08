(Ed. Note: Previews for skiing and swimming will be added next week)

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Rich Henry (20th year, 241-116 overall record)

2022-23 record: 10-9 (Lost, 52-34, to Madison in Class C South preliminary round)

Top returning players: Nico Kirby (Senior), Pauli Mukerangingo (Senior), Fletcher Polsky (Senior), Ishan Reese (Senior), Sam Ribeiro (Senior), Lucas McChesney (Junior), Duncan Isherwood (Junior), Jed Alsup (Sophomore), Diego Schair-Cardona (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Dec. 8 POLAND, Dec. 19 BOOTHBAY, Dec. 21 @ Monmouth, Jan. 4 @ Cape Elizabeth, Jan. 8 NYA, Jan. 11 @ Lake Region, Jan. 17 HALL-DALE, Jan. 19 @ Poland, Jan. 23 @ NYA, Jan. 27 @ Winthrop

Coach’s comment: “While we have a number of returning players, we graduated three starters: Matt Adey, Cole Isherwood and Connor Ford, so players will have to adapt to larger roles this season. We don’t have some of the overall size of previous teams, but we do have a relatively high degree of athleticism. Keys will be the growth of younger players, our ability to dictate the pace of the game and to play smart basketball.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Waynflete wasn’t able to make it to Augusta a year ago for the first time since 2010, but that was an aberration. This winter, the Flyers have a lot of athletes who can do different things and that should add up to a very competitive squad.

Kirby was a first-team league all-star last winter and will be a top scorer from his point guard position. He’ll also get his teammates involved. Isherwood and Reese (who could be a top scorer) will also see time with the ball in their hands. McChesney is another player to watch in the back. Ribeiro can play guard or forward. The frontcourt features Alsup, Mukerangingo, Polsky and Schair-Cardona. Newcomers of note include sophomore guards Jules Kirby and Mercy Nkulu and freshman guard/forward JJ Carlo.

Waynflete will have its hands full with its usual Western Maine Conference rivals, as well as several games against Mountain Valley Conference squads, who are always tough. That slate will make the Flyers battle tested and once the tournament rolls around, they’ll be a very difficult team to contend with. Look for this group to show steady improvement in the weeks to come.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Andrew Leach (fifth year)

2022-23 record: 6-12 (no postseason)

Top returning players: Lucy Hart (Senior), Sara Levenson (Senior), Maeve Mechtenberg (Senior), Jojo Moriba (Senior), Lydia Birknes (Junior), Lauren McNutt-Girouard (Junior), Ayla Stutzman (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Dec. 8 @ Poland, Dec. 19 @ Boothbay, Jan. 6 @ Old Orchard Beach, Jan. 9 NYA, Jan. 13 @ Kents Hill, Jan. 19 POLAND, Jan. 23 @ NYA, Jan. 30 OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Feb. 2 @ Hall-Dale

Coach’s comment: “We were so close to the tournament last year. Our preseason has gone really well. The success of the (state champion) soccer team has carried over. Last year, I felt like we were undersized. I don’t feel like that’s the case this year. It’s cool to see their development. We have a strong schedule, which is awesome. I’m not sure how we’ll stack up in Class D. My goal is for us to make the playoffs and win the Sportsmanship award, which we got last year. I think the playoffs are achievable and I think we can make a run.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Waynflete has enjoyed an abundance of success in girls’ sports in recent seasons and the basketball team is ready to join the fun. The Flyers just missed out on the Class C South playoffs in 2022-23 and this year, after dropping down, hope to contend in Class D South. There are some terrific athletes on the roster. Waynflete just needs to put it all together between now and February.

Hart, Waynflete’s Fall Athlete of the Year, will be a captain, the point guard, a top scorer and a strong defender (she led the league in steals a year ago). Hart was a league all-star last winter. McNutt-Girouard, Mechtenberg and Moriba are the other captains. McNutt-Girouard is a shooting guard, while Mechtenberg and Birknes will also be factors in the backcourt. Moriba, Levenson and Stutzman are top forwards.

The Flyers figure to be staunch defensively. The question will be can they score consistently enough to win enough games to get to Augusta. The last time Waynflete played in the capital city was 2017, so that will be the goal and it’s an attainable one. Look for the Flyers to be able to hang tough with everyone on their schedule and be a team that no one wants to face come February.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY (co-op with Cape Elizabeth, Portland and South Portland)

Coach: Bob Mills (12th year, 105-91-8 overall record)

2022-23 record: 11-8 (Lost, 4-3, in overtime, to Gorham in South Region quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Becca Good (Senior), Erin Winship (Senior), Marina Bassett (Junior), Jane Flynn (Junior), Libby Hooper (Junior), Hartson Mosunic (Junior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 14 CHEVERUS, Dec. 23 @ Penobscot, Jan. 11 GORHAM, Jan. 18 PENOBSCOT, Jan. 25 @ Cheverus, Jan. 27 @ Gorham, Feb. 3 YARMOUTH/FREEPORT

Coach’s comment: “We have a highly skilled set of returning starters and a deeper bench than we’ve had in the past. If we stay healthy, we should be very competitive. Our goal is to be playing deep into the playoffs.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: One of the most successful co-op teams around gets even more robust this winter, as Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland adds some talented players from Portland as well. Now known as the Beacons, the squad is already off to a dazzling 4-0 start, defeating Greely, Winslow, Yarmouth/Freeport and York by a composite 33-14 margin, and the best is yet to come.

The offense will be prolific thanks to South Portland’s Bassett (30 goals and 19 assists during an all-state campaign last winter) and Portland’s Flynn (37 goals during an all-state season). Cape Elizabeth’s Hooper (14 goals, 11 assists) and Waynflete’s Good (3 goals, 4 assists) are other top threats. Cape Elizabeth senior Evelyn Agrodnia, the soccer standout and former ice skater extraordinaire, is new to hockey but figures to make an impact as well. Flynn is technically a defender and will help shut down the opposition along with Cape Elizabeth’s Mosunic (4 goals, 4 assists last season) and Waynflete freshman Alexis Turner. Portland’s Winship will be strong in goal.

The Beacons are poised to do great things. Like everyone else, they’re chasing defending state champion Cheverus, but by season’s end, there might be no one better than this collection of talent.

