Peter Filipovity had 19 points and eight rebounds to lift the University of Maine men’s basketball team to a 69-56 win over Central Connecticut State on Saturday afternoon in Orono.

Kristians Feierbergs added 14 points for the Black Bears, who improved to 8-4. Kellen Tynes finished with 11 points, five rebounds and three assists for Maine.

Allan Jeanne-Rose scored 14 points and Jordan Jones had 12 for Central Connecticut State (3-6).

(5) UCONN 101, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 63: Alex Karaban scored a career-high 26 points to lead the Huskies (9-1) to a rout of the Golden Lions (4-7) in Storrs, Connecticut.

(16) KENTUCKY 81, PENN 66: Aaron Bradshaw celebrated his homecoming with 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Rob Dillingham scored 17 points to lead the Wildcats (7-2) past the Quakers (6-5) in Philadelphia.

(17) TENNESSEE 86, (20) ILLINOIS 79: Dalton Knecht scored 21 points and the Volunteers (6-3) rallied from a second-half deficit to beat the Fighting Illini (7-2) in Knoxville, Tennessee.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

SOUTHERN MAINE 60, EASTERN CONNECTICUT STATE 58: Tamrah Gould made a layup with two seconds left to give the Huskies (4-6, 2-1 LEC) the win over the Warriors (3-6, 1-2) in Gorham.

Gould finished with 17 points for Southern Maine. Tara Flanders added 15 points, Franny Ramsdell 14 and Jade Smedberg finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.

Taylor Salato scored 19 points for Eastern Connecticut State.

ST. JOSEPH’S 81, REGIS 49: Grace Ramsdell recorded a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds as the Monks (6-3, 2-0 GNAC) beat the Pride (2-8, 1-1) in Weston, Massachusetts.

Nina Howe, Elisabeth Stapelfeld and Maddie Russell each added 14 points for St. Joseph’s.

Madi Zancan scored 17 points for Regis.

BOWDOIN 77, WPI 53: Megan Tan scored 19 points to lead the Polar Bears (8-1) past the Engineers (5-5) in Brunswick.

Carly Davey added 18 points, while Callie Godfrey and Sydney Jones each had 10 points.

Emmy Allyn scored 17 points for Worcester Polytechnic Institiute.

BATES 58, UNE 51: Morgan Kennedy scored 13 points as the Bobcats (8-1) beat the Nor’easters (6-4) in Lewiston.

Sarah Hughes added 11 points, Davina Kabantu and Alexandra Long each scored 10 for Bates.

Faye Veilleux scored 17 points and Kaylee Beyor added 11 for UNE.

COLBY 74, STEVENS 51: Kate Olenik scored 24 points as the Mules (6-3) beat the Ducks (5-4) in Hoboken, New Jersey.

Amelia Hanscom added eight points and 10 rebounds for Colby.

Lucy Alberici scored 10 points for Stevens.

