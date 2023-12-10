Meyer Jr., Samuel Willets “Tim” 70, of Freeport, Nov. 22, at home. Service 11 a.m., Dec. 16, South Freeport Congregational Church,, then reception. Arrangements Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, Portland
