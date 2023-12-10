BASKETBALL

DJ Steward finished with 24 points, seven assists and five rebounds as the Maine Celtics beat Raptors 905, 130-112, on Saturday afternoon at the Portland Expo.

JD Davison added 23 points and 12 assists for the Celtics, who earned their second straight win. Jordan Walsh added 20 points, Jordan Schakel 16, and both Tony Snell and Neemias Queta added 10.

Jaysean Paige scored 24 points and Kevin Obanor added 20 for Raptors 905.

BASEBALL

MLB: Left-handed reliever Will Smith, who has won World Series rings the past three seasons with three different organizations, has agreed to a $5 million contract with the Royals, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

Advertisement

The 34-year-old Smith can also make a certain amount of performance bonuses, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal for the 2024 season was pending a physical.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Without the injured Erling Haaland and trailing 1-0 to Luton at halftime, Manchester City was in danger of plunging into a full-blown crisis approaching the halfway point of its Premier League title defense.

The defending champions managed to turn it round, though, as goals by Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish in a three-minute span earned a 2-1 victory that ended their four-match winless run and trimmed the gap to first-place Liverpool to four points.

• Tottenham powered to its first Premier League win in six weeks by thrashing a tired-looking Newcastle team 4-1, with Richarlison scoring a goal in each half.

• Everton moved four points clear of the Premier League’s relegation zone by beating Chelsea 2-0 for a third straight win.

Advertisement

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: The Alfred Dunhill Championship in Malelane, South Africa is set to be completed on Monday after play was suspended on Sunday because of dangerous weather conditions, with South African major winners Charl Schwartzel and Louis Oosthuizen sharing the lead on 16-under par in the European tour event.

Players were taken off twice because of a threat of lightning.

Schwartzel and Oosthuizen were both 1 under for their rounds after playing seven holes at Leopard Creek Country Club. They were three shots ahead of another South African, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (3 under after seven holes). Andy Sullivan and Matti Schmid are two strokes further back on 11 under.

SKIING

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: Heavy snowfall overnight forced the cancellation of a women’s World Cup super-G race in St. Moritz, Switzerland where Mikaela Shiffrin was an expected strong contender.

MEN’S WORLD CUP: Snow and rain overnight in the French Alps forced the cancellation of a World Cup slalom in yet another loss to the men’s season.

The tally is now six races canceled, one abandoned and just two completed in a difficult season so far. A giant slalom Saturday was won by Marco Odermatt at Val d’Isere as snow fell.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous