Age Friendly South Portland recently announced that it will be able to shovel more snow for more people this year. Because we have had many more volunteers this year, we can reach out to help more people.

Age Friendly South Portland offers snow-shoveling assistance to eligible residents over age 65. Our volunteers shovel a walkway to the street, mail box and heat delivery site, but not entire driveways.

If you are interested, please call Sue Henderson, Age Friendly South Portland secretary at 799-6350 or email shenders@mail.rr.com. We have volunteers ready to shovel when needed, so please contact me.

Susan Henderson is secretary for Age Friendly South Portland. She can be reached at 207-799-6359 or shenders@maine.rr.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: