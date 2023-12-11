Dan Blakeslee’s Christmasland Jubilee

7 p.m. Friday. The Dance Hall, 7 Walker St., Kittery, $17 in advance, $22 day of show, free for under 12. thedancehallkittery.org

South Berwick-born singer-songwriter Dan Blakeslee got into Christmas music when he was 5 years old, and his first instrument was the sleigh bells. He’s been hooked on holiday tunes ever since and started writing original Christmas songs in 2006. In 2020, a dream was realized when Blakeslee, along with his band, the Calabash Club, released the album “Christmasland Jubilee,” a truly delightful romp of originals and classics. Hear them for yourself on Friday.

The Volunteers Jazz Band

7:30 p.m. Saturday. Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $18. chocolatechurchartscenter.org

Infuse your weekend with merry-making on the Midcoast. Your taste buds will enjoy hot chocolate while your ears feast on holiday music that crosses into jazz, swing, rock, pop and classical from The Volunteers Jazz Band. All proceeds benefit the arts center and its many projects.

PortBowie: A Celebration of David Bowie

9 p.m. Saturday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland; $12 in advance, $15 day of show, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Local singer Mat Zaro and his band will be playing some of David Bowie’s most well-known songs, as well as a few deep album cuts, during the annual tribute show. Bowie’s catalog is deep and his legacy far-reaching, but you can be assured that PortBowie puts on a righteous performance. Also, special guest Sean Slaughter from Masterstroke Queen Experience will be joining Zaro for “Under Pressure.” Ground control to Major Tom, take your protein pills and grab some tickets.

