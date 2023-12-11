COLLEGES

The University of Maine men’s hockey team received two first-place votes in this week’s USCHO.com poll but remained eighth overall after extending its winning streak to four games with a pair of victories last week.

Hockey East rivals Boston College and Boston University are ranked 1-2, followed by Quinnipiac. Maine (10-3-1) has played two games against all three of those teams, losing twice to BU and once to Quinnipiac.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Arizona strengthened its place atop The Associated Press poll, setting up a showdown this weekend against Purdue, the former No. 1 team.

The Wildcats earned all but one first-place vote from a panel of 63 voters. Kansas remained at No. 2 and Purdue moved up one spot to third.

Arizona (8-0) plays Purdue (9-1) on Saturday in Indianapolis.

Houston received the only No. 1 vote that didn’t go to Arizona but still dropped one spot to fourth. UConn remained at No. 5.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: South Carolina remained the unanimous choice at No. 1 in The Associated Press poll, receiving all 36 first-place votes from a national media panel.

UCLA, North Carolina State, Iowa and Texas followed the Gamecocks, and USC, LSU, Colorado, Stanford and Baylor rounded out the top 10.

Notre Dame, with Anna DeWolfe of Cumberland, remained No. 14. Indiana, with Gorham’s Mackenzie Holmes, moved up one spot to No. 15.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Mitchell Robinson will have left ankle surgery this week, leaving the New York Knicks without their starting center and the NBA’s top offensive rebounder for at least two months.

Robinson was hurt Friday in a loss to Boston. The team said he will be evaluated in eight-to-10 weeks.

Robinson is averaging 6.2 points and 10.3 rebounds, and leads the league with 112 offensive rebounds.

BASEBALL

MAJOR LEAGUES: The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired shortstop prospect Trey Sweeney from the New York Yankees for left-hander Victor González and infielder Jorbit Vivas, opening 40-man roster spots for Shohei Ohtani and Joe Kelly.

González, 28, was 3-3 with a 4.01 ERA in 33 relief appearances and one start for the Dodgers this year. Vivas, a 22-year-old second baseman and third baseman, played in Double-A and Triple-A but was on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster.

Sweeney, 23, hit .252 with 13 homers, 49 RBI and 20 stolen bases last season at Double-A Somerset.

