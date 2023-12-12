In 1966, a gunman shooting from the University Of Texas tower killed over a dozen innocent people while wounding over 30 more. Almost 60 years later, our country has suffered over 600 mass shootings this year alone. Despite the noble efforts of gun control advocates, legislative solutions have proven futile.

New Zealand, after a horrific mass shooting with over 50 fatalities, passed a national ban within a month by a 119-1 vote banning semi-automatic weapons and assault weapons. It is way past time we do the same. No matter how one chooses to interpret the Second Amendment, we have a Constitutional right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness which must include the right to assemble without the fear we, or one of our loved ones, will be a victim of the next mass shooting. For the future of our children and grandchildren, now is the time to act.

Steven Westra

Chebeague Island

