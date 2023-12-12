I know that anything I say about the upcoming presidential election will be either loved or hated. Typically, there is not much middle ground. I hope this causes people to think.

I do think it is reasonable to consider the views and experiences of people who worked most closely with President Trump while he was in office. So far, only four out of his 36 appointed Cabinet members have come out to support his candidacy. That means about 90% of his former Cabinet members have chosen not to support him.

Think about some of the people who have become critics of the former president: both Secretaries of State, Rex Tillerson and Mike Pompeo; both Secretaries of Defense, James Mattis and Mark Esper; Attorney General Bill Barr; Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly; and National Intelligence Director Dan Coats. Those are extremely important positions in our government. The people who occupied those positions were required to work very closely with the president.

Think about it! Should we not listen to the people President Trump chose to work with, and as a result of their experience working with him, have chosen to not support him for a second term?

Who knows him better than those who actually worked for him?

Gary MacMullen

Biddeford

