I attended the Tips for Charity luncheon, part of the Festival of Trees at the Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church. Both parking lots on Church Street were full and I parked in the lot between the two banks on Main Street, which had a couple of free spaces. All three of these lots are at risk as the city considers allowing housing to be built on these lots.

These lots are very important to both residents and visitors who want to shop, eat, worship, mourn, do business and even celebrate in this area. It is hard to imagine the many people attending the luncheon trudging to the church from the parking garage three blocks away, which the city proposes as the free parking alternative.

These parking lots serve a vital function. Housing is a vital function too, but there are many more options for building housing in the city than taking over parking lots that provide easy access to numerous businesses and the many activities taking place in Westbrook Warren Church.

Save the free public parking lots.

Ann Laliberte

Westbrook

