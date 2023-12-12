BASKETBALL

Maine Celtics guard JD Davison was named the NBA G League Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Davison averaged 27.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 9.7 assists and 2.3 steals per game as Maine went 2-1. Davison finished with 31 points, seven assists and six rebounds in Maine’s 112-109 loss to Delaware on Dec. 6. A day later in a 135-109 win over Delaware, he added 27 points and 10 assists. He finished the week with 23 points and 12 assists in a 130-112 win over Raptors 905 on Sunday.

Davison is averaging 23.8 points and 8.8 assists in 12 games.

SOCCER

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Jeers rang out as Manchester United was eliminated after a 1-0 loss at home to Bayern Munich.

Kingsley Coman scored in the 70th minute to end Manchester United’s slim chances of advancing to the knockout stage.

MLS: Charlotte FC hired Dean Smith as its new coach. Smith is an Englishman who brings more than a decade of managerial experience in the English soccer system.

TURKEY: Turkish authorities arrested the president of a top-flight soccer club after he punched a referee in the face at the end of a match, prompting the Turkish Football Federation to suspend all league games.

ISRAEL: German sportswear giant Puma said its decision to end its collaboration with Israel’s national soccer team next year was made in 2022, before the Israel-Hamas war started, and was “based solely on business reasons,” a company spokesman said.

COLLEGES

LEGGETT HONORED: Jack Leggett, a former University of Maine baseball player who coached at Clemson for 21 years, was named with nine others to the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame.

Leggett was the Tigers’ baseball coach from 1994-2015, winning 955 games and making six College World Series appearances.

FOOTBALL: Quarterback Riley Leonard, who led Duke to a 7-5 season, including a stunning 28-7 victory against Clemson in the opener, announced on social media that he will transfer to Notre Dame.

Leonard played in 27 games for Duke the past three seasons, throwing for 4,450 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He played in just seven games this season after sustaining an injury late in a 21-14 loss to Notre Dame on Sept. 30.

TENNIS

HALEP HEARING: Simona Halep, a two-time Grand Slam champion, has an appeal hearing in February to challenge her four-year ban for doping, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said.

Halep, 32, was banned in September after an investigation into her positive test at the 2022 U.S. Open that later included irregularities in her biological passport.

