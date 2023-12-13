InterMed, an independent, physician-owned practice, announced the arrival of physicians Karen K. Emery, David Clark and Joana Kang.

Originally from The Netherlands, Emery attended Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. She completed her residency at Maine Medical Center. Emery joins InterMed’s Pediatrics practice and will see patients out of the Marginal Way office in Portland.

Clark attended the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed the Shenandoah Valley Family Practice Residency at Virginia Commonwealth University. As a family physician, Clark also provides prenatal care and obstetrics to patients. He will be located at InterMed’s Foden Road East office in South Portland.

Kang attended the St. Louis University School of Medicine and completed her residency at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Prior to joining InterMed’s Internal Medicine practice, she worked for six years as a hospitalist. She will be seeing patients at InterMed’s Marginal Way location.

“We are delighted that each of these exceptional physicians have joined InterMed,” said InterMed Chief Executive Roger Poitras, in a Dec. 7 news release. “Their expertise will not only enhance our current patient offerings in our Pediatrics, Family Medicine and Internal Medicine practices, but also expand access for patients seeking high-quality primary care in southern Maine.”

InterMed is a physician-owned practice founded in 1993, according to the press release, with a mission to provide patient-centered primary care enhanced by integrated specialty services. With more than 900 employees across three locations in downtown Portland, South Portland and Yarmouth, InterMed serves more than 100,000 patients across Maine.

Garden club makes arrangements for nonprofits

Members of the South Portland Osewantha Garden Club recently arranged fresh greens to prepare holiday arrangements for local nonprofit organizations.

Those interested in suggesting other projects for the club, or attending garden club, meetings can email sopogardenclub@gmail.com.

