When you hear about people struggling with homelessness, it’s natural to think of the growing crisis in Portland and other big cities. But a person can experience homelessness or housing insecurity anywhere – including the Lakes Region. We know this to be true; we’ve heard too many examples in our small towns of families living in their cars, seniors seeking emergency support, young people (including students) couch-surfing without a place to call home, and even people here living outside as the frigid Maine winter takes hold.

These are neighbors we grew up with who have come upon hard times, children who attend school with our kids, elderly residents who struggle to hold onto homes they’ve owned for decades, families who have come here seeking safety from a bad situation somewhere else, and so on. They’re part of our community. When I talk about this with constituents all around the Lakes Region, I hear compassion – and a strong desire to help.

But so far, it’s been nearly impossible to gauge how many people in the Lakes Region are unhoused or are at risk of losing their home, and what kind of help they need to secure safe and reliable housing. The number of people town-to-town is generally small, and largely invisible. There are not enough resources here to help someone who is at risk of losing their home, or has lost it already. Oftentimes people who lose their home in the Lakes Region have to leave the community they call home to seek support in Portland or elsewhere.

Cumberland County aims to fix that, in cooperation with Lakes Region town leaders.

We’ve used funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to partner with the Human Services Research Institute and local consultants, in order to study housing insecurity and homelessness in Baldwin, Bridgton, Casco, Gray, Naples, Raymond, Sebago, Standish and Windham.

This study aims to get an understanding of how many people are struggling in our area, and why. The broad questions that we seek to answer include: What are some factors contributing to homelessness in the Lakes Region? What types of housing and services are available to meet the needs of people who are unhoused, homeless or at risk of being unhoused or homeless? What types of housing and services do these people need? And what are some possible solutions for preventing and ending homelessness and closing gaps in resources, services, and housing?

As we develop answers to these questions, we’ll be able to get a better understanding of what we need to do to support our friends and neighbors in hard circumstances. The consultants have been doing research since summer, and now we’re asking for you to share your experiences with us. On Jan. 10, our coalition is holding the first of several public listening sessions across the region. This one is at the Windham Public Library, from 5:30-6:45 p.m.

We want to hear from people in the community with unique knowledge and perspectives on needs for people who are struggling with housing security in the Lakes Region. All are welcome to come listen or share their experiences – either as a person who themselves is struggling or at risk, or those who have observed or supported members of that community and have useful experience to share.

Working together, I know that we can identify who needs help in our little lake towns and come up with supportive resources. It begins with talking to each other; I hope that if you have some insight, you’ll join us at the Windham library on Jan.10.

County Commissioner Susan Witonis represents District 2, which includes Casco, Falmouth, Frye Island, Gray, Harrison, Naples, New Gloucester, Raymond and Windham.

