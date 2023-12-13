IRVING, Texas — The NFL is adding Brazil as its first regular-season destination in South America next year.

An increase in the number of international games by 2025 means other new cities are on the way.

The league said Wednesday at the owners meetings in the Dallas area the 2024 game will be played at Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The stadium has a capacity of nearly 50,000 and was a venue for the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Olympics.

The NFL also announced a doubling of the potential international games from four to eight in 2025, not counting an additional game that Jacksonville has the option of including each year.

There were five international games this year, three year in London and the first two in Frankfurt, Germany. There will be five more next season – another three in London along with a return to Germany and the addition of Brazil.

Spain got strong consideration for the bid that went to Brazil, and the NFL made it clear a regular-season game was coming to the European country at some point. A return to Mexico also is expected.

At the December owners meetings two years ago, the league designated home marketing rights for teams in various countries as part of a strategy to build fan growth internationally. Miami is the only team with such rights in Brazil.

“Bringing the NFL to new continents, countries and cities around the world is a critical element of our plan to continue to grow the game globally,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “Brazil has established itself as a key market for the NFL.”

CHARGERS: NFL receptions leader Keenan Allen has been declared out for Thursday night game against the Raiders because of a heel injury.

Allen leads the league with 108 catches and is fourth in yardage (1,243). He set the Chargers’ single-season reception record and became the quickest player in NFL history to reach 900 receptions in last Sunday’s 24-7 loss to the Denver Broncos. The 11th-year receiver, who has 904 catches, did it in 139 games, four games faster than Antonio Brown.

RAIDERS: Las Vegas wide receiver Davante Adams was a late addition to the Raiders’ injury report and is listed as questionable with an illness for Thursday night’s home game against the Chargers.

Adams has 76 receptions for 867 yards and four touchdowns. He is closing in on at least 100 catches for 1,000 or more yards for the fourth consecutive season and fifth time in six years.

Also, running back Josh Jacobs (quadriceps) is questionable. He has rushed for 805 yards and six touchdowns and caught 37 passes for 296 yards.

RAVENS: Kyle Hamilton was able to practice Wednesday, a sign that the second-year safety is making good progress after injuring his knee in last weekend’s win over the Rams.

Hamilton was listed as limited, but that’s still good news for a Baltimore team that’s about to face a trio of first-place opponents in succession. The Ravens play at Jacksonville on Sunday night, followed by matchups at San Francisco and against Miami. Baltimore leads the Dolphins by a game for the top spot in the AFC.

BROWNS: Cleveland lost safety Grant Delpit, who had groin surgery and went on injured reserve, for the rest of the regular season and Coach Kevin Stefanski said end Ogbo Okoronkwo has a pectoral injury that will likely sideline him for several weeks – and maybe longer.

DOLPHINS: Miami placed starting center Connor Williams on season-ending injured reserve Wednesday after he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in Monday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans.

VIKINGS: Justin Jefferson was forced out of Sunday’s game after taking a hit to the chest, but the star receiver says he has a deep internal bruise and has no restriction as he prepares to play Saturday at Cincinnati

Further evaluation for internal bleeding, broken ribs and other serious conditions Sunday revealed no reason he couldn’t return to the stadium and fly home with the team. Jefferson has been practicing this week on a limited basis.

TITANS: Tennessee placed a pair of defensive starters – cornerback Kristian Fulton (hamstring) and lineman Kyle Peko (calf) – on injured reserve Wednesday.

