I’m independent-minded and feisty like a lot of Mainers, and I was curious: What has young people so jazzed up about Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s candidacy for president?

So I read or listened to several books, including “American Values: Lessons I Learned from My Family” and “The Real RFK Jr.: Trials of a Truth Warrior.” I watched or listened to dozens of interviews from independent stations and podcasts; watched the June town hall broadcast from New Hampshire; and heard other speeches. I’m a busy mom — often listening while doing the dishes — but something had me going back for more.

Ultimately, I drove to Portland with my 10-year-old daughter to meet the man.

What I encountered was a person from a beloved and powerful family who used their influence for the good of those who were struggling. This theme, along with honesty based on deep inquiry, integrity and never giving up on something worthwhile, runs deep in RFK Jr. He’s spent 40 years as an environmental lawyer successfully litigating against powerful companies, some of whom knowingly polluted the environment and ruined the livelihoods of average Americans. I have sometimes felt powerless in important situations, and I appreciate that someone would spend their life giving voice to the voiceless.

The Kennedy value system for raising children is a hoot. Here’s a sample: Read about the saints daily to inspire selflessness; share Greek myths to inspire heroism; tell of the American Revolution so children will know to defend rights gained through so much bloodshed; push them physically so they can withstand the many difficulties in life; encourage heated nightly debate on important issues so they learn to disagree and still love and respect the validity of the other person; take them to wild places to experience a sense of spirituality.

I see these effects in the RFK Jr. I’m beginning to know and admire.

Kennedy has viewpoints portrayed as highly unsavory. Yet I’ve found that his words are often manipulated — like taking a 2,000-word essay and condensing it to 15 words.

In interviews on kennedy24.com, he often explains in great detail the history, connections between events and broad contributing factors that led him to conclusions, including ones he didn’t want to come to but was morally obligated to live and share. I see that level of openness and courage as aspects of heroism, the opposite of being dangerous. And I’ve learned so much history. It’s all there for anyone to explore and decide for their themselves on his website.

One of his popular policies is to create mortgages with 3% interest, similar to the old GI bill, to get low- to middle-income people into affordable homes, the bedrock of a stable life. What a difference that would make.

Biden and Trump are polling essentially evenly, both with staggering unfavorability ratings. Kennedy is climbing. I figure it’s time for people to actually learn for themselves about his candidacy – away from the lens of mainstream media.

