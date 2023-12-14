Books/Authors

Dec. 20

Robert Foster book launch: “Morgan’s Mount,” 6 p.m., Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St., Gorham. baxterlibrary.org

Film

Dec. 14

“A Man Called Otto” (2023): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us

Dec. 19

“It’s A Wonderful Life” (1946): 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

Advertisement

Dec. 21

“The Fugitive” (1993): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us

Music

Dec. 14

43 Degrees North: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Jerks of Grass: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Dec. 15

Advertisement

Flash Allen Trio: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

King Memphis: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Dec. 15 & 16

13Black: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Dec. 16

Sean Mencher’s Rocking Holiday Party: 6 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Advertisement

Continental Shakedown: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Dec. 17

Jay Larkin: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Thomas Clukey: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Dec. 20

Lazzlo Family Band: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Advertisement

Dec. 21

Jim Gallant: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

A Very Macisso Christmas: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Dec. 22

John Nels and the County Kid: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Inside Wants Out: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Advertisement

Dec. 23

Bonnie Edwards and the Practical Cats: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com

Vinny Bonina: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Theater

Dec. 16

Neil McGarry’s “A Christmas Carol”: 3 and 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. $15. sacorivertheatre.org

Through Dec. 17

“Every Christmas Story Ever Told”: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Windham Center Stage Theater, 8 School Road, Windham. $15, $12 students and seniors. windhamcenterstagetheater.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: