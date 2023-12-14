Books/Authors
Dec. 20
Robert Foster book launch: “Morgan’s Mount,” 6 p.m., Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St., Gorham. baxterlibrary.org
Film
Dec. 14
“A Man Called Otto” (2023): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us
Dec. 19
“It’s A Wonderful Life” (1946): 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com
Dec. 21
“The Fugitive” (1993): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us
Music
Dec. 14
43 Degrees North: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com
Jerks of Grass: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com
Dec. 15
Flash Allen Trio: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com
King Memphis: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com
Dec. 15 & 16
13Black: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com
Dec. 16
Sean Mencher’s Rocking Holiday Party: 6 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com
Continental Shakedown: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com
Dec. 17
Jay Larkin: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com
Thomas Clukey: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com
Dec. 20
Lazzlo Family Band: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com
Dec. 21
Jim Gallant: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com
A Very Macisso Christmas: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com
Dec. 22
John Nels and the County Kid: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com
Inside Wants Out: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com
Dec. 23
Bonnie Edwards and the Practical Cats: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com
Vinny Bonina: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com
Theater
Dec. 16
Neil McGarry’s “A Christmas Carol”: 3 and 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. $15. sacorivertheatre.org
Through Dec. 17
“Every Christmas Story Ever Told”: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Windham Center Stage Theater, 8 School Road, Windham. $15, $12 students and seniors. windhamcenterstagetheater.com
