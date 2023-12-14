AUBURN — Kimberley Sylvester of Auburn has been charged in connection with the riot at the Capitol building in 2021.

According to records filed in U.S. District Court on Monday, Sylvester was tracked down through her cellphone number and admitted to investigators that she was in the building Jan. 6. On Monday, she was charged with knowingly entering the Capitol without authority to do so, with the intent of impeding or disrupting the orderly conduct of government business.

On the day of the riot, a joint session of Congress had been convened around 1 p.m. to certify the vote count of the electoral college of the 2020 presidential election. A half hour later, as a large crowd was gathering outside the Capitol, the House and Senate adjourned to separate chambers, with Vice President Mike Pence presiding in the Senate chamber.

This story will be updated.

