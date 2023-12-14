Family fun day



Bar Mills Community Church, 13 Hermit Thrush Drive, is hosting a family fun day from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 16.

Activities include ornament making, cookie decorating, a story time, and a Christmas movie along with popcorn and cocoa.

Donate blood

An American Red Cross blood drive is planned for noon to 5 p.m. Jan. 22 at Town Hall.

To schedule an appointment, go to redcross.org/give-blood or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

Anyone who donates blood in the month of January will be automatically entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, according to the Red Cross.

Toy Box needs help

The Buxton Toy Box is looking for helpers. To volunteer or for more information, call Mia Dodge at 807-8816 or email penhome@roadrunner.com.

