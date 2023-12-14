At an event announcing its new ’12 Days of Local Giving Local’ initiative, Town & Country staff present a contribution to its first recipient, The Locker Project. The credit union will be making a contribution to 12 nonprofits in Cumberland and York County from Dec. 5 -23. In addition to the contribution to The Locker Project, which serves Cumberland and York counties, the credit union also helped to pack more than 300 bags for children and their families to utilize during the upcoming holiday break. Pictured from left are: TCFCU’s Meghan Balvin, Kevin Bogart, Operations Manager at Locker Project, Jon Paradise, SVP at Town & Country, Lisa Bellefleur, Chelsea Torrey, Karina Rosewell, Linda Halleran and Diane Diaco. Courtesy photo

Local nonprofits will receive contributions totaling $10,500 through the Town & Country Federal Credit Union’s new ’12 Days of Local Giving Local’ initiative. At a kick-off event held at the Locker Project in South Portland, the credit union made a $2,500 contribution to the organization and helped to pack hundreds of holiday bags to feed children and their families over the holiday break.

“Our objective through this new initiative is to both highlight and support local nonprofits and to thank them for what they do for our community. The 12 nonprofits selected represent a variety of causes including ending hunger, ending domestic violence, outdoor spaces, and protecting animals. We have a long history of looking for ways to make a difference not just by providing financial services to our members but to organizations that serve our community. The ’12 Days of Local Giving’ initiative is an opportunity to deposit some joy for the people and organizations who do so much to make where we live better,” explained David Libby, president and CEO of Town & Country.

From Dec. 5 – Dec. 23, Town & Country will deliver financial contributions and, in some cases, also provide volunteer time to 12 nonprofits in Cumberland and York County.

Kevin Bogart, operations manager at the Locker Project, said the “contribution means so much at this time of year. Town & Country is a great community partner and we are very appreciative of the support.”

The following organizations will receive contributions during Town & Country’s ’12 Days of Local Giving Local’ (nonprofit and location are below):

Day 1 – Locker Project, South Portland

Day 2 – Portland Trails, Portland

Day 3 – Wreaths Across America – Maine, Evergreen Cemetery, Portland

Day 4 – Through These Doors – Portland, Brunswick and Bridgton

Day 5 – Greater Portland Family Promise – Portland

Day 6 – Animal Welfare Society – Kennebunk

Day 7 – Saco Food Pantry – Saco

Day 8 – Biddeford Food Pantry – Biddeford

Day 9 – Scarborough Food Pantry – Scarborough

Day 10 – South Portland Food Pantry – South Portland

Day 11 – Project FEED – Portland

Day 12 – First Baptist Church Food Pantry – Portland

“We cherish the opportunity to spread some joy, especially in light of all that has happened in our communities, across the country and the world during the past few months,”said Jon Paradise, senior vice president at Town & Country FCU. “Coming together to offer appreciation and support is a core part of who we are and what we do, not only as a credit union but as a community.”

