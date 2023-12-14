Of all the inventions that humanity’s drummed up to help us withstand the ravages of nature, the “cozy nook” occupies a category all its own. It is, without a doubt, one of our true weapons against the winter doldrums. Duck into one on a gray, frigid day, and cheeks warm. Spirits rise. Smiles emerge. In fact, a cozy enough enclave can even compel us to actually relish chilly weather, by letting us feel comfortable and warm enough inside to embrace the contrast.

All that said, definitions of what makes for a great cozy nook do vary. One person’s cozy may be another’s kitschy. Or worse, someone else’s claustrophobic. The following spots all share certain key characteristics: They encourage lingering in one way or another; prioritize comfort; offer multiples spaces to settle into; and in each one, a sense of warm hospitality pervades.

Trudy Bird’s Ølbar: Even if its walls weren’t dotted with tastefully adorable birds, and its room weren’t filled with an expanse of blonde wood tables filled with Scandinavian vittles and Aquavit, this smørrebrød-slinging spot would still be hygge to the max, what with its reading areas set up by the wood stove, outdoor fire pits and perpetually friendly staff. 424 Walnut Hill Road, North Yarmouth, 207-489-9004, trudybird.com.

Henry’s Public House: When Josh Miranda transformed Bull Feeney’s space into a tavern paying homage to local poet Henry David Longfellow, he leaned into the literary with pretty much every element here, from drinks (a Dead Poet’s Society, anyone?) to the genteel decor – all betasseled curtains, chandeliers and clubby velvet chairs. And he’s given us all sorts of cushy corners in which to plot out the verses of our own “Excelsior” – or however close a version to it we can muster. 375 Fore St., Portland, 207-550-0625, henrysoldport.com.

Mornings In Paris: Forget Paris; the inviting wooden tables by the windows in this Kennebunk locale look out to Western Avenue, the town’s main drag. Settle into one for endless people watching and an Old World vibe so welcoming you may just want to rename the place Mornings in Kennebunk. 21 Western Ave., Kennebunk, 207-204-0032, morningsinparis.com.

Elements: Books, Coffee, Beer: When does a hangout become more than the sum of its parts? When it’s the beating heart of a community. Such is the clearly the case at this coffee shop-meets-used bookstore-meets bar, where everyone in town weaves in and out all day long for live music, author readings, book clubs, house-brewed joe and pastries, cribbage games and local gossip. 265 Main St., Biddeford, 207-710-2011, elementsbookscoffeebeer.com.

The Wallingford Dram: Moody lighting, a richly hued wooden bar, an ever-changing and creative craft cocktail menu, and wide windows all make this teensy, fun-loving bar a place you’ll long to linger for hours. Factor in the affable barkeeps and chatty regulars, and you may never leave. 7 Wallingford Square #101, Kittery, 207-703-4298, thewallingford.com.

Alexandra Hall is a longtime New England lifestyle writer who lives in Maine.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »