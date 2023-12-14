Meat-free push toward net-zero emissions

Regarding the Brunswick Town Council approval of a goal of net-zero emissions by 2050, we hope that the committee will include effective ways we can all participate.

One thing that is increasingly clear as being 25-30% of the greenhouse gas emissions is food production, most of it generated by meat and dairy production. United Nations studies have shown clearly for several years now that our current meat-centered diet is just not sustainable because of this. As consumers, we decide daily what is on the table or what we choose in restaurants.

By choosing plant-based dishes, we can be part of the solution. An easy way forward is to build in Meatless Mondays and Green Tuesdays, thus cutting a third of our part of the problem! Add Friday and we are close to a 50% cut!

By listing our favorite vegetables, grains and nuts, going to Google for recipes featuring those favorite flavors and ingredients, we can easily build a list of delicious menus for lunch and dinner. It need not be difficult, and it needs to be part of our climate plan.

We do hope that our local Climate Action Task Force will include ways that we, as citizens, can more easily be part of the solution — addressing 30% of the problem on a daily basis is a great start. In addition, these sustainable diets reduce the incidence of diabetes, heart disease and certain kinds of cancer, and so are a win-win for our own health as well as that of our planet.

Esther Mechler,

Brunswick

