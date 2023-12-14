SOCCER

The FIFA best men’s player award for 2023 will be another contest between Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland.

FIFA announced the shortlist on Thursday, with the same top three in the voting as for the Ballon d’Or prize that Messi won in October.

The women’s best player shortlist features two 2023 World Cup winners, Aitana Bonmatí and Jenni Hermoso of Spain, plus Linda Caicedo of Colombia.

• Six jerseys worn by Lionel Messi during Argentina’s winning run at last year’s World Cup sold for $7.8 million, the auction house Sotheby’s announced.

The record for a game-worn item of sports memorabilia remains Michael Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals jersey, which sold for $10.1 million at Sotheby’s in New York last year.

EUROPA LEAGUE: Bayer Leverkusen completed the group stage with a 5-1 rout of Norwegian club Molde to remain unbeaten across all competitions this season.

Union Saint-Gilloise handed Liverpool a 2-1 loss in Brussels. Liverpool had already clinched first place in its group, so Manager Jürgen Klopp fielded the youngest starting lineup in a European match with an average age of 22 years and 156 days.

Aston Villa secured the top spot in Group E with a 1-1 draw at Bosnian club Zrinjski.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: American skier Bryce Bennett surprised the favorites by winning the Val Gardena downhill in Italy with a late start number as the men’s World Cup speed season finally opened, a month later than scheduled.

The previous two stops on the circuit were wiped out because of bad weather.

Bennett, who also won this race two years ago, took advantage of improving light on the Saslong course with bib No. 34 and edged two-time defending World Cup downhill champion Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway by 0.03 seconds.

Two-time defending overall World Cup champion Marco Odermatt of Switzerland was pushed down to third, 0.05 back.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: French golfer Antoine Rozner made a hot start to his title defense at the Mauritius Open by shooting 10-under 62 to take a one-stroke lead.

Paul Waring of England shot a bogey-free 63 and was alone in second place, two strokes ahead of Jayden Schaper of South Africa (65).

BASEBALL

MAJOR LEAGUES: The Texas Rangers signed free-agent pitcher Tyler Mahle to a $22 million, two-year contract, with the right-hander expected to miss the start of the 2024 season coming off Tommy John elbow surgery.

Mahle, 29, make $5.5 million in 2024 and $16.5 million in 2025.

Since 2020, Mahle is 22-18 with a 3.90 ERA and 424 strikeouts in 374 innings.

• Right-hander Taylor Clarke was acquired by the Milwaukee Brewers from the Kansas City Royals for minor league pitcher Ryan Brady and infielder Cam Devanney.

• Ken MacKenzie, a left-handed reliever who was the only pitcher with a winning record on the expansion 1962 New York Mets, died Thursday at his home in Guilford, Connecticut, Mets spokesman Jay Horwitz said. MacKenzie was 89.

MacKenzie was 5-4 with a 4.95 ERA in 41 relief appearances and one start for a Mets team that went 40-120 and set a post-1900 record for defeats. He also pitched for the Braves and Cardinals.

