As the holiday season continues, it’s easy to stay wrapped up in the fun and joy of everything this season encapsulates. However, I’d like to provide a reminder of what the winter can bring to some individuals and their families. There are many in this state who are going without heat, experiencing food insecurity, and struggling with seasonal depression. I want to take some time to discuss these issues and how you can receive help if you need it, or provide information to community members you know who may need assistance themselves.

HEAT: There are many heating resources to help Mainers keep their homes warm. The Low-Income Assistance Program (LIAP) funding has been extended from $15 million to $22.5 million in an effort to aid more families this winter season.

I’m proud to say I voted for this increase in aid, and I am hopeful to see the funds be utilized by those who need it. There is also the York County Community Action Corporation, which currently assists over 7,000 York County residents. Eligibility required to access their resources depends on your family’s circumstances. For example, families with children under 24 months or family members in the home who are elderly or have disabilities take precedence for certain programs.

For more information on the York County Community Action Corp., visit https://yccac.org/ or call 207-324-5762. You can also email info@yccac.com.

FOOD INSECURITY: Feeding America estimates over 140,000 Mainers are facing hunger. That means one in 10 adults and one in seven children are food insecure.

Those in need can turn to the York County Shelter Programs Food Pantry, located at 5 Swetts Bridge Road, just off of Route 4 in Alfred. The pantry is open every Tuesday and Friday from noon to 3 p.m., but they can make special arrangements for those who cannot go at those times. You can also get pet supplies from the pet pantry on the first Tuesday and last Friday of every month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Advertisement

MENTAL HEALH SERVICES: Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is an issue many struggle with, especially those with mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, or bipolar disorder. If you or a loved one are struggling with SAD, please practice healthy habits such as getting a full night’s sleep, focusing on a well-rounded diet, and possibly even including Vitamin D supplements if your doctor believes that is a safe option for you.

If needed, please call 9-8-8, which is the National Suicide and Crisis Hotline. Free and confidential support is offered 24/7 with Spanish speaking options, as well as resources for deaf and hard of hearing individuals.

These issues are simply an overview of a few problems Mainers are dealing with in all areas of our state. There are also issues such as housing insecurity, high electric bills, child welfare, and much more. I don’t want to put a damper on the holiday season; however, I do want to implore readers and community members who may be more secure to take a step back and observe their neighbors, friends, or family members and provide resources or assistance if able.

I hope everyone has a Merry Christmas, a Happy Hanukkah, a Joyous Kwanzaa, or any other holiday you may be celebrating this season. I hope you celebrate safely and have a holiday full of laughter, love, and the creation of many beautiful memories.

Joseph Rafferty is a member of the Maine State Senate representing District 34, Berwick, Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, North Berwick and Wells. He can be reached at Joe.Rafferty@legislature.maine.gov or 207-287-1515. Sign up an email newsletter at mainesenate.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: