Winter Solstice Walk

Join the Lakes Environmental Association on Friday, Dec. 22, from 1-3 p.m. to celebrate the winter solstice and the days growing longer. Walk the trails at the Highland Research Forest (off Summit Drive on the northern end of Highland Lake) to do some winter tracking and learn about animals that are active this time of year. Also discover plants that stay green all winter, such as Christmas fern and wintergreen, and enjoy a cup of hot cider with friends. For more information and to register go to mainelakes.org and click on Events.

Senior lunches at BCC

Every Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. the volunteers at the Bridgton Community Center create and serve nourishing, home-style meals for seniors ages 55 and up and their caregivers for $3 each. Diners are welcome to come eat and socialize at the BCC (located on Depot Street behind Renys) or meals may be picked up to go or delivered within Bridgton. Call in advance for pick-up and delivery service. Meals are prepared from scratch at the BCC and entrees include turkey pot pie, fish chowder, shepherd’s pie and chicken alfredo, along with sides and salads. On Wednesday, Dec. 20, there will be a special holiday ham dinner followed by an ugly sweater contest. To learn more, go to bridgtoncommunitycenter.org/program/lunches or call 647-3116.

Holiday band concert

The Bridgton Community Band will present a holiday concert Dec. 29, at Lake Region High School at 7:30 p.m. The event will also include performances by the Westbrook City Band and Fanfare Band. A festive reception and special activities for children will follow the concert and everyone is welcome to attend. The event is free but donations to support the Bridgton Food Pantry are gratefully appreciated.

Come play four-square

Remember playing four-square on the school playground when you were a kid? You can relive those days on Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. at the Town Hall on North High Street. It’s a great way to have fun while learning the game or practicing your skills. Perhaps even make it a family affair and teach your kids how to play. Games are open to all ages. Start practicing now for the World Four Square Championships in May. To learn more about the game go to squarefour.org.

