Successful fundraiser for Lodoka funeral

A fundraiser for funeral expenses for Lado Lodoka, 44, who was killed Dec. 2 when the boiler he was working on at his Intervale Road home exploded, surpassed its goal of $40,000 by $4,000 in just three days.

“Fundraising for the funeral of Lado Lodoka” was set up by Portland-based organizer South Sudanese Group of Friends.

The organization wrote, “The family of Lado Lodoka would like to thank each and everyone who contributed. Your contributions have surpassed the goal which will give our beloved Lado a decent burial.”

Christmas Eve church services

Two Christmas Eve services will be held this year at the First Congregational Church of New Gloucester, 19 Gloucester Hill Road.

At 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 24, parishioners will sing Christmas carols and perform the story the birth of Jesus with an Instant Christmas Pageant. Everyone will have a part to play.

At 7 p.m., the church will host a service of lessons and carols ending with the candlelight singing of Silent Night. To learn more, call 926-3260.

Farmyard Storytime

It’s not just Dr. Dolittle who can talk to the animals. Guests at Pineland Farms can read to the farm animals for the last Farmyard Storytime this season at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 18.

The program is open to all ages. The fee is $7 and preregistration is required at shop.pinelandfarms.org.

The farm is located at 15 Farm View Drive. For more information, contact the Education Department at 650-3031 or education@pinelandfarms.org.

Dog registrations deadline

Dog tags and registrations for the upcoming year are currently available. The cost for a spayed/neutered dog is $6, non-spayed/neutered dog is $11, if registering at Town Hall. There is an additional fee of $1 if done online. Go to the “Services” tab at maine.gov to find the dog licensing category.

All dogs must be registered by Dec. 31. There is a state mandated fee of an additional $25 plus the registration fee per dog for registrations filed later than Jan. 31.

For those who no longer have a dog, notify the town office 926-4126, ext. 1, so they can correct their database.

