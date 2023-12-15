Heading into 2024, many Mainers are considering a career switch.

They may be asking: “Where can I take my talents? How can I be more successful? What can I do to make a difference?”

Are you a creative person, someone who likes to think outside the box and come up with solutions? Maybe you are flexible and adaptable? Or are you compassionate? Do you want to give back? Do you hope to change someone else’s life for the better?

If you see yourself in any of these descriptors, you should consider being an occupational therapy practitioner.

Chances are you’ve never heard of “occupational therapy.” Even if you have, the job of an occupational therapy practitioner may not be entirely clear. Occupational therapy views the daily life activities that each of us do as occupations. Occupational therapy practitioners work with individuals to assist them in engaging in daily life activities and routines that are specific to the person. An OTP is either an occupational therapist or an occupational therapy assistant.

Occupational therapy plays an especially important role in health care. In Maine, particularly within the state’s current public health context, occupational therapy practitioners play a vital role in promoting health, quality of life and engagement in meaningful tasks and activities.

With the oldest population in America, our state is aging rapidly. Older adults make up more than a fifth of Maine’s population. Not only that, but tens of thousands of Mainers aren’t able to do the activities they want because of various disabilities or barriers. These barriers might range from mobility impairments, mental health conditions and cognitive issues, to hearing and vision problems. Mainers who are experiencing such barriers often struggle to carry out daily tasks that may seem straightforward to someone without such limitations but daunting to the individual who has them.

Occupational therapy assistants help people of all ages and lived experiences maximize engagement and participation through occupations – again, “occupation” being whatever a person finds meaningful in increasing their quality of life. Sounds kinda fun, doesn’t it?

An occupational therapy assistant may assist an individual in learning how to cope with emotions better, relearning how to dress themselves, holding a pencil or pen correctly, even dancing.

At a time when Mainers are switching career paths and entering into new ones, occupational therapy is a viable option for those who wish to be engaged, help others and contribute to positive change. Occupational therapy offers individuals opportunities for professional satisfaction, but that’s not all. According to Forbes, the highest paying healthcare support job is the occupational therapy assistant. The Bureau of Labor Statistics has also published projections indicating that, between the year 2020 and 2030, occupational therapy assistant careers are expected to grow by 36%. This is 4.5 times the rate of all occupations nationwide, averaging about 8% growth.

If you’re looking for the best possible career path, the momentum is clearly on the side of occupational therapy. Due to sky-high demand for occupational therapy assistants in Maine and the financial flexibility that the profession brings, job seekers of all kinds need to give it strong consideration. Kennebec Valley Community College offers the only occupational therapy assistant program in our state, training the next generation of OTAs. Over the course of the two-year program, OTAs trained by KVCC gain the skills and experiences to help people achieve independence and satisfaction in their everyday lives – no matter the barrier.

What can beat that? From changing lives to transforming careers, the future is now for occupational therapy assistants. Let’s make 2024 the year of occupational therapy.

