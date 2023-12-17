Whoever said, “it’s the little things in life that matter,” or whatever variation thereof, was definitely on to something, especially when it comes to hiking and backpacking gear. The big things – pack, tent, sleeping bag and such – yes, they’re huge, but a few key small items can really provide an extra measure of comfort, convenience and safety out on the trail.

For the last six months or so, this hiker has been busy accumulating a rather hefty pile of goods, restocking and retooling in preparation for the next round of day hiking and backpacking adventures. Here’s a look at some of the small stuff that I’ve carefully selected and trail tested, and as such, can confidently recommend to you for your gear closet.

Tent stakes seem to go missing in the field like socks disappear in the dryer at home. I always carry one extra on the trail to be sure. MSR sells the Mini Groundhog in a six-pack (0.35 ounces each, includes the all-important pull loop) for $30. With a spool of generic 2-millimeter window shade lift cord ($8), I was able to tie lines from loop to loop throughout my tent interior to use for hanging my sweaty socks, damp shirt and such for drying overnight.

An emergency rain poncho from Walmart (Ozark Trail, 1.4 ounces, $3) lives in my day pack, so on those days when you leave the house without a rain jacket, well, at least you’re covered. When the insects get really bad, you want a head net. Ben’s (maker of the ultimate bug repellent) Invisinet does the trick (1 ounce, $12); it resides in the pack during bug season.

Cold hands? Not me. I’m on my second pair of Seirus X-treme All Weather gloves and I love them. Softshell material, waterproof (to a point) yet breathable, and light (4 ounces, $60).

Comfy feet? For sure, with the combination of L.L. Bean’s Primaloft Performance lightweight crew socks ($20) and the X-Static Liner Crew Socks from Eastern Mountain Sports ($18) in my tried and true Lowa Renegade GTX Mid Hiking Boots.

A small belt pack serves as a wallet and place to stash incidental stuff that you want to keep handy. L.L. Bean’s Stowaway Hip Pack (4 ounces, $30), my go-to, has three compartments and a key fob. A shoulder strap pocket to hold your smart phone is a must. Gossamer Gear makes a good one that attaches to your pack with Velcro straps and features a front mesh pocket for an energy bar, lip balm and the like (large is 1.9 ounces, $22). To the pocket, I’ve connected the Koala 2.0 Super-Grip Hangtime Phone Harness (1.2 ounces, $34), so no more worries about dropping my iPhone into the drink or off some precipice while taking a photo.

A little entertainment on the trail, especially when you’re alone, is a welcome thing. So is a NOAA weather report. I’ve traded my micro MP3 player for the Jensen AM/FM Weather Band Radio, which works great, is compact (3.5 x 1 inches), and weighs just 4 ounces, including two AAA batteries. Ear buds, compliments of Delta Airlines, complete the package.

The annoying problem of partially empty fuel canisters has finally been solved with the awesome Flip Fuel device. I was admittedly skeptical at first, but lo and behold, the transfer process really does work like a charm. Just 1.2 ounces, $35. Bonus: With the Crunchit Recycling Tool by Jetboil (1 ounce, $11), you can now puncture your empty canisters and recycle them safely. Winner, winner for our landfills!

First-aid kit contents get used or go missing over time, so I like to replace mine every so often. Armed with the knowledge and skills from umpteen Wilderness First-Aid courses over many years, I tend to carry a lot less, so the Medical Kit 0.5 from Adventure Medical Kits (3.6 ounces, $23) fills the bill, with a few extras tucked in.

On the Pacific Crest Trail, I learned the importance of a GPS satellite communicator, and it’s been a trail companion ever since. I’ve upgraded my Garmin InReach Mini to the Mini 2 to take advantage of the longer battery life and improved satellite acquisition time. And it pairs nicely with the Garmin Explore and Messenger phone apps for expanded functionality.

Carey Kish of Mount Desert Island, a veteran of thru-hikes on the Appalachian Trail, Florida Trail and Pacific Crest Trail, has his sights set firmly on the Continental Divide Trail in 2024. Follow Carey on Facebook and on Instagram @careykish

